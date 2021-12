On Monday, a new restaurant named The Spot Burgers and Beers was approved by the city of Spring Hill for a beer permit, as were three other businesses throughout the city. Cesar Ruiz, the owner of The Spot Burgers and Beers, told the Home Page he would reveal more information on his upcoming restaurant - to be located at 3011 Longford Drive - in the coming week, and as of now, nothing is known as to its intended opening date or food and drink offerings.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO