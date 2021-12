Will the third time be the charm in the attempt to get over .500 for the 2021 Vikings? Twice previously—in Week 8 when they were 3-3 and Week 12 at 5-5, Minnesota was unsuccessful in losses to Dallas and San Francisco, respectively.This Sunday will be the next test as the 7-7 Vikings face a swing game with the NFC West co-leading Rams who have won three straight. L.A. will come to U.S. Bank Stadium on less rest than Minnesota since the Rams beat Seattle on Tuesday night in a game delayed due to a massive Covid outbreak that sidelined 16 Rams players including three starters—tight end Tyler Higbee, right tackle Rob Havenstein and safety Jordan Fuller.

