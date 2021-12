Tampa Bay vs. Las Vegas was the final game played heading into the extended holiday break and without coach Jon Cooper, the Lightning found a way to make it count. Sitting at the top of the NHL standings, the Bolts are getting help from all over the roster, which is important with the number of players out with injury. We also chat about their current win streak and the league’s extended holiday break. The biggest news (aside from the break) is the announcement NHL players will not be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Hear our thoughts on the announcement and how we feel about pros playing in any Olympics in this final episode for 2021 of Game MizConduct. Happy holidays and we’ll see you in the new year.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO