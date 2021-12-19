A woman arrested in connection to a burned Owensboro toddler has now been released
OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police say that one woman was arrested in connection to a baby that was burned in January has since been released from jail.
Officer Andrew Boggess said a grand jury indicted Haley Shepherd.Father gets 28 years for leaving his toddler to die in burning car
In January, officers were sent to the 500 block of Orchard Street for a medical call regarding a burned one-year-old. The child was taken to Owensboro Health and later to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. A few days later, a rally was held to demand justice in the case. A fight broke out and police said the two women involved faced fourth-degree assault charges.
