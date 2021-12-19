ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

A woman arrested in connection to a burned Owensboro toddler has now been released

By Jana Garrett, Grace Whaley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPWRz_0dRJKBIz00

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police say that one woman was arrested in connection to a baby that was burned in January has since been released from jail.

Officer Andrew Boggess said a grand jury indicted Haley Shepherd.

Father gets 28 years for leaving his toddler to die in burning car

In January, officers were sent to the 500 block of Orchard Street for a medical call regarding a burned one-year-old. The child was taken to Owensboro Health and later to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. A few days later, a rally was held to demand justice in the case. A fight broke out and police said the two women involved faced fourth-degree assault charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Man arrested, considered person of interest in 3 slayings

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — A 24-year-old man arrested for a parole violation has been identified as a person of interest in the slayings of a man and two young sons in northern Illinois. Belvidere police say the Huntley man had spent part of Sunday with Andrew Hintt and the boys, 7-year-old Benjamin and 5-year-old Sebastian. […]
BELVIDERE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

A Newburgh woman gets killed in a Hopkinsville crash

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A woman has lost her life after crashing Thursday night in Christian County on the Pennyrile Parkway. Dispatch says the call came in around five in the evening, when emergency officials arrived on scene, the vehicle was on fire with the female driver trapped inside. Good Samaritans were able to pull […]
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Vandal assaults inflatable Santa in Newburgh, Grinch still at large

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Just 24 hours before his flight, an inflatable Santa was vandalized by a Tri-State “Grinch”, looking to kill the holiday spirit. The attack happened just after midnight Dec. 23, and a Ring doorbell video captured it all. The “Grinch” in question is caught red-handed as he walks up to the Santa […]
NEWBURGH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Police: 2 killed in restaurant shooting in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say they have arrested one person after two men were shot and killed at a busy restaurant in Kentucky. The Louisville Metro Police Department says 21-year-old Karson Reitz was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting Thursday evening at the Roosters restaurant location on Preston Highway. Police say security […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Police search for gunman in Chicago-area mall shootout

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a suspected gunman was among four people who were wounded during a shootout at a suburban Chicago shopping mall full of Christmas shoppers. Police said Friday that they were searching for the other man suspected of taking part in the shootout Thursday evening at the Oakbrook Center in […]
OAK BROOK, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville firefighters respond to Christmas Eve housefire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Around 7:45 Thursday night, EFD responded to reports of a house fire at 300 East Illinois Street, officials say. Fire authorities tell us that the house was vacant and the utilities were shut off. Police believe homeless activity may have some cause for the fire. According to officials, the fire started […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Owensboro Police#Owensboro Health#Vanderbilt Hospital#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

After someone heard some popping in a bedroom, a fire started

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to the Evansville Fire Department, on the night of December 23 firefighters were sent to a house after several neighbors and a passerby called to report a fire. By the time the firefighters arrived, there were flames visible through the bedroom windows. The fire was under control in less than […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ATV accident leaves six-year-old dead in Union County

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) — According to the Union County Coroner, a child has passed away after her three wheeler rolled over on top of her. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 6-year-old Kennedy Curtis. The accident happened Tuesday morning at her home in Sturgis, officials say. Officials add she was driving around the front […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people. The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor. Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening. Kruger says three […]
OAK BROOK, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Homes of Hope delivers house full of furniture to Evansville family

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family has a little more hope this holiday season thanks to the “Homes of Hope” program from Big Sandy Superstore. The recipients, Michael and Denise Richardson, were nominated by their children and chosen from out of more than 200 nominations. For the Richardson family, however, this is more than […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Monument to Indiana soldier, hero of 1898 fire, to be moved

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A monument to a young soldier who died in 1898 after rescuing children and workers from a fire at a western Indiana department store where he was portraying Santa Claus will be refurbished and moved next year to the site of the fire. The Tribune-Star reports that Claude Herbert, a […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy