A real-life Santa's workshop has been churning out toys in Desert Hot Springs, California, for the past eight years. What started as a hobby for Mike and Judy Sullivan turned into a mission to make Christmas just a little bit brighter for families in need, when Sullivan recalled the special present he'd received from his father in 1954. Speaking to The Washington Post, he explained that since his late father—who earned $1 a day as an underground hard rock miner at the time—couldn't afford to buy Christmas gifts for him and his four brothers that year, he'd made something far more invaluable for them.

4 DAYS AGO