ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

PCOC SPOTLIGHT: In Taking on Disparities, What Is Actionable? What Can We Share With the Nation?

By Laura Joszt, MA
ajmc.com
 5 days ago

Evidence-Based Oncology, Patient-Centered Oncology Care 2021, Volume 27, Issue 8. Karen Winkfield, MD, PhD, is the executive director of the Meharry-Vanderbilt Alliance, a strategic partnership between Meharry Medical College and Vanderbilt College of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee. She is also Ingram Professor of Cancer Research and professor of radiation oncology, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer...

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ajmc.com

PCOC SPOTLIGHT: Patel Says Let the OCM Continue for Now

Evidence-Based Oncology, Patient-Centered Oncology Care 2021, Volume 27, Issue 8. The Oncology Care Model (OCM) is scheduled to end in just a few months, but with no new model in place to succeed it and practices still struggling during the pandemic, CMS should allow OCM to continue, said Kashyap Patel, MD, a co-chair of Patient-Centered Oncology Care® and the current president of the Community Oncology Alliance. He is CEO of Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates.
CANCER
ajmc.com

PCOC SPOTLIGHT: Empowering Stakeholders Across the Breadth of Oncology

Evidence-Based Oncology, Patient-Centered Oncology Care 2021, Volume 27, Issue 8. Joseph Alvarnas, MD, a co-chair of Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC), discussed the unique nature of PCOC and what it offers for providers, payers, policy leaders, and technology experts who take part. Alvarnas is vice president, Government Affairs; senior medical director, employer strategy, and clinical professor, Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope.
HEALTH SERVICES
ajmc.com

PCOC Spotlight: How Community Oncology Is a Low-Cost, High-Quality Provider

Evidence-Based Oncology, Patient-Centered Oncology Care 2021, Volume 27, Issue 8. Jeffrey Patton, MD, is the CEO of OneOncology, a national partnership of independent community oncologists based in Nashville, Tennessee. He is also executive chairman of the board, Tennessee Oncology, and a member of the board, Community Oncology Alliance. Having the...
NASHVILLE, TN
ajmc.com

PCOC Spotlight: How Payers Are Leveraging Digital Devices for Remote Monitoring

Evidence-Based Oncology, Patient-Centered Oncology Care 2021, Volume 27, Issue 8. Elizabeth Kwo, MD, MBA, MPH, is the deputy chief clinical officer, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Boston, Massachusetts. Kwo is a faculty lecturer at Harvard Medical School and physician entrepreneur. Remote patient monitoring has applicability to many scenarios, including urgent...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
ajmc.com

Dr Robert Rifkin Explains the Importance of Real-world Data in MM Patient Populations

Robert Rifkin, MD, FACP, a medical oncologist and hematologist at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, describes his research on real-world treatment patterns among patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. Phase 3 clinical trials are very expensive, and using real-world evidence to aid with trial design and increase representation can help benefit...
DENVER, CO
ajmc.com

Precision Medicine Can Close Oncology Gaps— and Lead to “Doing Less”

Evidence-Based Oncology, Patient-Centered Oncology Care 2021, Volume 27, Issue 8. Physicians said it is in payers’ interest to use artificial intelligence to address social determinants of health, to cover tests, and to gather data. Doing so could let them stratify who needs certain screenings and diagnostic procedures and who doesn’t, which could lead to less consumption of health care.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Panel Discusses the Ongoing Evolution of Remote Patient Care

Evidence-Based Oncology, Patient-Centered Oncology Care 2021, Volume 27, Issue 8. The discussion, "Remote Patient Monitoring: Case Studies From the Front Lines,” explored real-world experiences with technology that has taken on greater heft as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect health care delivery. Remote patient monitoring has gained ground but...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Disparities#Cancer Treatment#Health System#Meharry Medical College#Ingram#Phd
ajmc.com

Study Shows Need for Earlier Conversations About End-of-Life Care With Patients Who Have High-Risk AML

A study of older adults with high-risk acute myeloid leukemia (AML) reveals the missed opportunities for doctors to start end-of-life conversations when patients can still understand their options and express their wishes.1. The results, presented during the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition in Atlanta, GA, comes...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Leveraging Data and AI to Connect the Life Sciences, Health Systems

Evidence-Based Oncology, Patient-Centered Oncology Care 2021, Volume 27, Issue 8. Today’s challenge, according to Microsoft's Iksha Herr, MS, is learning how to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to process the waves of health care data and to drive insights that lead to better care delivery. Health systems produce torrents of...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
ajmc.com

Past, Present, and Future of Workplace Mental Health: How Employers Are Responding

Key opinion leaders discuss the state of mental health in the US workforce, persistent unmet needs, and efforts to improve coverage and uptake of behavioral health services. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate mental health issues and rates of substance abuse, employers have been tasked with managing a public health crisis that has exponentially grown in recent years for both adults and adolescents.
MENTAL HEALTH
ajmc.com

Analysis: 3 Months of Treatment Sufficient to Evaluate Erenumab Response

Those with episodic migraine receiving erenumab can evaluate the treatment's efficacy after 3 months, according to a post hoc analysis. Findings of a post hoc analysis of a phase 3 trial support guidelines recommending at least 3 months following the initiation of erenumab for migraine prevention before the assessment of response. Results were published in The Journal of Head and Face Pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thedallasnews.net

US Nurses Leaving Hospital Bedsides

"I could not understand how this highly educated, powerful trauma nurse is now the patient." A registered nurse who asks that we call her "Gi" is talking about herself. While working in the emergency room of her community hospital at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gi started crying unconsolably, unable to speak or function. She was having a panic attack and was later hospitalized in an in-patient psychiatric facility, diagnosed with PTSD. Gi is back at a hospital bedside now - as a hospice nurse.
MENTAL HEALTH
KOAT 7

450 hospital beds unused due to nurse shortage, according to NMHA

Doctors say New Mexico hospitals are at a breaking point. Seven are operating under crisis standards of care. It's the story of the pandemic. Hospitals are at capacity being filled with COVID-19 patients, but the New Mexico Hospital Association says the medical staffing shortage is even more worrisome. "Our hospitals...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy