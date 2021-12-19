PCOC SPOTLIGHT: In Taking on Disparities, What Is Actionable? What Can We Share With the Nation?
Karen Winkfield, MD, PhD, is the executive director of the Meharry-Vanderbilt Alliance, a strategic partnership between Meharry Medical College and Vanderbilt College of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee. She is also Ingram Professor of Cancer Research and professor of radiation oncology, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer
