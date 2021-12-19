Cardinals lose chance to clinch, fall 30-12 to lowly Lions

The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts face one another in Week 16 Christmas night at State Farm Stadium on national television. The Cardinals, who have lost two games in a row, can clinch a playoff berth with a win. They have been in that scenario each of the last two weeks.
We still have three games left to close out the regular season, and we have no idea what the San Francisco 49ers will do in the postseason—assuming they make it. However, that isn't stopping ESPN from looking beyond the 2021 season and toward the 2022 offseason. Specifically, Bill Barnwell...
With only three weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture is still a jumbled mess. So far, only ONE team has officially clinched a playoff berth, which means 13 of the NFL's 14 playoff spots are available. The only team that can sleep comfortably this week is the...
Week 15 of the NFL season was one of the strangest in memory. Multiple games were postponed due to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests among players in a few teams, and the league scheduled doubleheaders for Monday and Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders were able to inch one step closer […]
NFL football is back for another week of action. Through 15 weeks, our picks are 115-108-1 against the spread. This week we're backing the Chiefs, Eagles, Packers, and more to cover the number. Football is back for another week of action. As was the case last week, with COVID-19 once...
The Colts are the team that nobody wants to play at this point in the season as they are peaking at the right time. Jonathan Taylor has taken the mantle as the best running back in the NFL in Derrick Henry's absence and the Colts have been winning games because of it. Without Taylor, the Colts would not be in the position that they are in.
The Atlanta Falcons are still in the playoff hunt, but are hanging onto their playoff lives by a thread. They seemingly must win out to even sniff a postseason berth. Winning out starts with a Sunday win over the Detroit Lions. Here’s how.
Week 15 didn't feel like it was going to end for a second, right? With all the rescheduled games and the Saturday window now opening up, we just went through the football-watching gauntlet of five days worth of games over a six-day stretch. While it may have felt like a slog at times, those who followed my picks over this run received an early Christmas gift.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
Comments / 0