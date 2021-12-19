Final ranking of year puts Masters field at 83 and counting

The NBA’s Christmas message to its teams was a refrain it has been using for weeks: Get boosted. With the number of players on the league’s health and safety protocols list still hovering around 100 — and with Chicago coach Billy Donovan now dealing with those protocols as well, calling into question his availability for the next few Bulls games — the league and the National Basketball Players Association continue to hammer home the importance of booster shots.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO