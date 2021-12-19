Final ranking of year puts Masters field at 83 and counting

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
A deep NCAA playoff run vaulted Central College to No. 6 in the season’s final Division III football rankings by the American Football Coaches Association and by D3football.com. It’s Central’s highest ranking of the year and the program’s loftiest final season ranking since 2007, when the Dutch also closed at No. 6 in both polls. Central was No. 13 in the preseason D3football.com rankings and No. 14 in the season’s first AFCA poll Sept. 20.
PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson played some of the best basketball of his three-year career when All-Star teammate Devin Booker was out with a hamstring injury. Now Booker's back, Johnson's still pouring in the points, and it has made the NBA-leading Suns even more dangerous.
Tomorrow’s EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will not take place after Hawaii dropped out of the game tonight, citing COVID-19, injury and transfer issues. Memphis, the Rainbow Warriors’ opponent in the game, had already arrived on the island and begun preparations to play. Now, the Tigers will have to begin the long flight home, though we hope they at least get to enjoy some time in the sun.
No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against No. 20 Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, but the Demon Deacons might still get a game. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday night the...
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have enough players to fly to Los Angeles and play their Christmas showdown against the Lakers, though Kevin Durant might not be among them. But news worsened for many other teams in the league Thursday, including Minnesota, which placed Karl-Anthony Towns —...
The NBA’s Christmas message to its teams was a refrain it has been using for weeks: Get boosted. With the number of players on the league’s health and safety protocols list still hovering around 100 — and with Chicago coach Billy Donovan now dealing with those protocols as well, calling into question his availability for the next few Bulls games — the league and the National Basketball Players Association continue to hammer home the importance of booster shots.
What comes to mind when you hear the word “athlete”? You probably picture someone in the NFL, NBA or MLB. More importantly, you probably think of two legs — not four. That’s right, four legs. But three competitors from Burlington are redefining the word “athlete”. “DockDogs is where you jump your dog off a dock into […]
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A.J. Griffin attacked the paint for a whistle-drawing basket, then headed toward the sideline to exchange excited high-fives with Duke's famously rowdy home fans. After struggling to break loose against Virginia Tech, the second-ranked Blue Devils were showing off their edge behind Griffin, fellow freshman...
The NHL pushed back its return from an already extended holiday break an extra day by postponing its entire 14-game Monday schedule for COVID-19 testing reasons. The league said Friday it now plans to resume play Tuesday in a decision that increases the total of postponed games to 64 this season.
Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after an NCAA committee decided Thursday to adhere to an existing policy for making teams with 5-7 records bowl eligible. The NCAA football oversight committee also announced that any bowl can be moved to as late as Jan....
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Mike Vrabel heard that his banged-up Tennessee Titans were being written off after the left side of their offensive line was ruled out a day before hosting the streaking San Francisco 49ers. Then they lost their backup left tackle to a positive COVID-19 test...
HONOLULU, Hawaii (WREG) — The Memphis Tigers football team has been crowned the Hawai’i Bowl champions after a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Rainbow Warriors to forfeit Friday night’s game. Winning the trophy this way was not how the Tigers wanted to end their season. It was reported earlier this week the Hawaii football program had […]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 30 points while making all 11 of his shots, and the San Antonio Spurs routed the slumping Los Angeles Lakers 138-110 on Thursday night in the final event at Staples Center under the 22-year-old arena's original name. Derrick White had...
