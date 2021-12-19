ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins extend winning streak to 6, rally past Jets 31-24

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Duke Johnson grew up in the...

www.heraldpalladium.com

CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Selected To Pro Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been selected to start in the 2021 Pro Bowl. That makes it two Pro Bowl selections a row for Howard, who now has three total. Howard has totaled 40 tackles, including 31 solo, four interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this season. The 14 passes defensed this season are tied for fourth in the NFL, while his four interceptions are tied for ninth. He’s the only NFL player this season to have at least two forced fumbles and four interceptions. Howard is the 14th player in Dolphins history to be a three-time Pro Bowl starter. He’s also just the second cornerback, joining Sam Madison.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
dolphinstalk.com

Peyton Manning on Tua Tagovailoa

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN Analyst Peyton Manning broke down some film on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Watch below.
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coaching Staff News

Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
NESN

Why Saints’ Quarterback COVID Situation Could Be Bad News For Patriots

The New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East title this weekend with a win over the Buffalo Bills and a Miami Dolphins loss. The likelihood of the latter happening just took a significant hit. Miami’s Week 16 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, could be forced to start third-string rookie...
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers make starting quarterback announcement

As the excitement around Cam Newton’s return has waned and Sam Darnold’s injury has healed up, there have been a lot of people wondering who the starting quarterback will be for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Matt Rhule made the announcement on Wednesday that Newton will start but...
