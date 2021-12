Tsuruda bends barriers once again and proves why he’s your favorite producer’s favorite producer with Prowler/Fragment on Ivy Lab’s 20/20 LDN. Tsuruda has always been known to spice up the room with his avant-garde style which is why we love when he and other out-of-the-box thinkers, like Ivy Lab, join forces. The last time we were blessed with a Tsuruda release through 20/20 LDN was when he released the album Exodus in 2017 with Huxley Anne as their otherworldly duo Paint. Now that he’s had a moment to take in all of the amazing moments of his co-headlining Trailblazer tour with Chee, it seems as though he wasn’t quite ready to throw in the towel on 2021.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO