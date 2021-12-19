Brett Vito: Guiding UNT to bowl shows why Seth Littrell is a perfect fit with Mean Green

North Texas coach Seth Littrell walks along the bench during a loss to Missouri earlier this season. Littrell brought UNT back from a 1-6 start with a five-game winning streak that landed the Mean Green in the Frisco Football Classic. L.G. Patterson/AP

North Texas players spent a night taking a few golf swings late last week — some prettier than others, judging by the highlights the program posted to its Twitter account.

Bowl week is officially underway, along with all the excursions that go along with it.

UNT will take on Miami (Ohio) on Thursday in the Frisco Football Classic.

The fact the Mean Green are still standing — let alone swinging — at this point is a testament to the coach who led the way.

There were plenty of people who had the obit of the Seth Littrell era in UNT football written and ready to roll not all that long ago.

UNT was 1-6 seven games into the season. A funny thing happened over the next month or so.

Littrell showed why he’s such a great fit for the Mean Green’s program.

The Oklahoma native, who declared himself a “boots-and-jeans” kind of guy in his introductory press conference, rallied the Mean Green and guided them on a five-game winning streak. That run landed UNT in a bowl game for the fifth time in six seasons under Littrell, an unprecedented run of success for a program with 12 bowl appearances in its history heading into the season.

Littrell isn’t going anywhere now. He’s right where he needs to be after guiding UNT through a minefield of a season to get the Mean Green back to the postseason.

UNT lost running back Oscar Adaway III before the season began, saw its top two wide receivers go down by the third week of the year, shifted from a pass-first system to a ground-and-pound style and still managed to rip off five straight wins.

The Mean Green could have packed it in weeks ago. They didn’t and will now have a chance to pick up just the fourth bowl win in program history.

“It’s rewarding to sit in front of the team and say this is what life looks like because life is never perfect,” Littrell said. “You have ups and downs. There are going to be some years people love you and others when people hate you. That’s life, but if you stick to who you are, believe in who you are and trust the process, good things will happen, and they have.”

Perhaps the best of those things is that Littrell will have a chance to continue developing a team with a ton of potential.

UNT’s roster is loaded with talented young players who have a bright future. Defensive ends Grayson Murphy and Gabriel Murphy are just redshirt freshmen. Running backs Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale have made an impact in their freshman seasons.

There was a time just a few weeks ago when it looked like UNT officials might be holding their collective breath while those players decided what to do after a coaching change.

The Mean Green came into the season off back-to-back four-win campaigns. UNT sneaked into a bowl game last year at 4-5 and was blown out by Appalachian State.

The Mean Green’s chances of getting back to the postseason looked all but dead after they lost their sixth straight game, a 35-26 setback against Liberty back on Oct. 23.

UNT could have given up then but didn’t.

“I have been on some good teams and other teams that went through rough patches,” tight end Jason Pirtle said. “This team has been one of the strongest I have been on as far as sticking together.”

Littrell deserves a lot of credit for the way the Mean Green rallied and will now have the chance to help UNT break through for a bowl win. The Mean Green haven’t won in the postseason since knocking off UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 campaign.

Breaking that drought would further cement Littrell’s status with a program where he fits like a hand in a glove.

The former Oklahoma fullback has connected well with Texas high school players and the working-class community that supports UNT as a school and its athletics programs.

That sounds easy. It isn’t. Just ask Todd Dodge and some of the other coaches who have come through town since.

Littrell has a 37-37 record at UNT. That’s the best mark for a Mean Green coach who has spent more than two seasons at the school since Hayden Fry left town in 1978.

Fry coached six seasons at UNT. Only two coaches have made it through six seasons since — Hall of Famers Corky Nelson and Darrell Dickey.

Year 6 was a huge test for Littrell. It wasn’t easy, but he passed and will now have a chance to add to his legacy with a bowl win.

“That’s something no one in this group has ever done,” Littrell said. “We can hoist a championship trophy over our heads and finish this the right way.”

What UNT accomplished this season cemented the fact Littrell is far from finished with the Mean Green.