Polis says Coloradans may need booster to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19

By Shelly Bradbury
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColoradans may need to receive COVID-19 booster shots in order to be considered “fully vaccinated” against the virus, Gov. Jared Polis said Sunday during an interview with NBC News’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.”. Polis said the third shot of a COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t...

