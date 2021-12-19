ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Conjugate theorem for octonions

By John
johndcook.com
 5 days ago

X* = – (x + (e1 x) e1 + … (e7 x) e7) / 6. The internal parentheses are necessary because multiplication in octonions is not associative:. and the two are not necessarily equal. The proof is also analogous...

www.johndcook.com

Comments / 0

Related
johndcook.com

Complex Conjugates versus Quaternion Conjugates

Taking the conjugate flips over a complex number, taking its reflection in the real axis. Multiplication stretches and rotates complex numbers, and addition translates complex numbers. You can’t flip the complex plane over by any series of dilatations, rotations, and translations. The situation is different for quaternions. The conjugate...
MATHEMATICS
johndcook.com

How to multiply octonions

This post will present a way of multiplying octonions that’s easy to remember. Please note that there are varying conventions for how to define multiplication for octonions [1]. Octonions. The complex numbers have one imaginary unit i, and the quaternions have three: i, j, and k. The octonions have...
MATHEMATICS
johndcook.com

Error correcting code from octonions

Yesterday I wrote about how to multiply octets of real numbers, the octonions. Today I’ll show how to create an error correcting code from the octonions. In fact, we’ll create a perfect code in the sense explained below. We’re going to make a code out of octonions over...
MATHEMATICS
towardsdatascience.com

Road Map from Naive Bayes Theorem to Naive Bayes Classifier

The name Naive Bayes itself expresses the meaning of the algorithm. But how! Let’s analyze the name of the algorithm, Naive Bayes. We find two terms, one is Naive, and another is Bayes. Here, Naive means all the features used in algorithms are independent of each other; moreover, it is called Bayes because it depends on Bayes theorem. A naive Bayes classifier is a collection of classifier algorithms where all of them share a common principle as each of the feature pairs are classified independently of each other. It predicts based on an object. To understand the algorithm, we have to begin with some basic terminologies such as Generative Model, Bayes Theorem. There are two types of Machine Learning models.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Octonion#Theorem#Conjugate#Ambiguous#Parentheses#Xyz
johndcook.com

The center may not hold

“… Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold …” — Yeats, The Second Coming. The center of a group is the set of elements that commute with everything else in the group. For example, matrix multiplication is not commutative in general. You can’t count on AB being equal to BA, though of course sometimes it does, and in fact there are some matrices that commute with all other matrices.
MATHEMATICS
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Recorded Sounds of Ganymede That Will Give You Chills

Ganymede, the moon of Jupiter and also the largest natural satellite in our Solar System, is surely an incredible place. Ganymede is even larger than Mercury, the first planet from the Sun. NASA has brought back some truly out-of-this-world sounds recorded at Ganymede that have the potential of raising the...
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

A huge reservoir of water is discovered on Mars, and that changes everything

Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference. New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high...
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

NASA recorded an absurd sound near Jupiter, here it is

Ganymede is a cool place. Maybe some astronomers will be offended by this somewhat light definition, but listen here: Jupiter’s satellite is the largest in our solar system, even larger than Mercury; 200 kilometers below its surface is a huge ocean of salt water, and it is so large that it has its own magnetic field. In short, we said: cool.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists demonstrate a novel rocket for deep-space exploration

The growing interest in deep-space exploration has sparked the need for powerful long-lived rocket systems to drive spacecraft through the cosmos. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have now developed a tiny modified version of a plasma-based propulsion system called a Hall thruster that both increases the lifetime of the rocket and produces high power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Seti to build ‘unprecedented’ network to detect lasers from alien civilisations

The Seti Institute, which dedicates itself to the search for extra-terrestrial life, is building an “unprecedented” new network to find aliens.The LaserSETI network will be able to monitor the entire night sky for lasers that might be used be advanced alien civilisations to communicate. Messages using light are more effective than radio waves because they can convey much more information.Over the past few decades, there have only been a small number of optical Seti projects which could scan the stars for extremely brief flashes of light – shorter than a second.“The instruments used for these projects have all relied on...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

What is Log4j? A cybersecurity expert explains the latest internet vulnerability, how bad it is and what's at stake

Log4Shell, an internet vulnerability that affects millions of computers, involves an obscure but nearly ubiquitous piece of software, Log4j. The software is used to record all manner of activities that go on under the hood in a wide range of computer systems. Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, called Log4Shell the most serious vulnerability she’s seen in her career. There have already been hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of attempts to exploit the vulnerability. So what is this humble piece of internet infrastructure, how can hackers exploit it and what kind of mayhem could ensue? What does...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Scientists say life could be making a new environment on Venus

“Life finds a way.” The words that Ian Malcolm so famously spoke in 1993’s Jurassic Park still ring true, it seems. Based on a new study, scientists say that life could indeed be finding its way on Venus. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! How life on Venus could be making its own environment Last year, researchers announced the discovery of phosphine in Venus’ atmosphere. At the time, the researchers claimed that it could be a possible sign of life on Venus. After all, the colorless and odorless gas is often the result of organic...
ASTRONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

2021: a year physicists asked, 'What lies beyond the Standard Model?'

If you ask a physicist like me to explain how the world works, my lazy answer might be: “It follows the Standard Model.” The Standard Model explains the fundamental physics of how the universe works. It has endured over 50 trips around the Sun despite experimental physicists constantly probing for cracks in the model’s foundations. With few exceptions, it has stood up to this scrutiny, passing experimental test after experimental test with flying colors. But this wildly successful model has conceptual gaps that suggest there is a bit more to be learned about how the universe works. I am a neutrino physicist....
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy