The New York Islanders last took the ice on Monday, following the news that their game against Montreal later that day was postponed. With an off-day on Tuesday, the Islanders will not be back on the ice until Dec. 26, when facilities can reopen following the NHL and the NHLPA’s decision to shut down from today until after Christmas day. These two parties also came together and decided that they will not be sending NHL players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. There are a few Islanders that are absent from the team, as we give you the latest update on their status.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO