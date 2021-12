Being a caregiver for loved ones who need help is important and rewarding, but it can also be emotionally, physically and financially exhausting. The Wyoming Department of Health wants residents to know that support is available for many Wyoming caregivers through the National Family Caregiver Support Program that is offered by the Department of Health. Family members are often the ones providing long-term care for older relatives or for those with disabilities, frequently with the goal of avoiding placing their loved ones in long-term care facilities.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO