ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Real Estate Q & A

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 5 days ago

We are getting ready to put our house on the market and need your advice. Our home’s landscaping and curb appeal is super cute when everything is blooming in the spring…the only problem is that it’s not spring! When you drive up to our house it’s just kind of…blah. Everything is...

www.gjsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmar2news

Remax/Ikon - Investing in Real Estate

Real estate can be a great investment as a long-term strategy. While real estate is not as liquid as other investments can be, the nature of the market makes for a better return in the long run. If you're ready to get started, it's important to hire a real estate...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
bizjournals

Alexandria Real Estate Q&A: What goes into a sustainable lab building?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities is developing a 426,000-square-foot headquarters for Moderna Inc. in Cambridge that's “designed to be the most sustainable commercial lab building in Cambridge.” Alexandria executives discuss the project in this Q&A. Join the Boston Business Journal for our Middle Market Leader Awards!. 2022 Best Places...
REAL ESTATE
cascadebusnews.com

Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Notable commercial transactions recently closed. Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM and Grant Schultz represented the seller, Sproul & Sproul Inc., in the sale of 2185 NE 2nd Street in Bend. Lyons and Schultz also represented the buyer, Paul Alston, along with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Peter May, CCIM. The 5,000 SF industrial building on 0.66 acres sold for $1,775,000. Broker Russell Huntamer, CCIM with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer, Weekapaug Holdings, in the acquisition of the former Kebaba Restaurant Building located at 1004 NW Newport Avenue in Bend. The 1,177 SF retail building on 0.18 acres was purchased for $1,140,000. Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Howard Friedman, CCIM represented the buyer, Stereo Planet LLC, in the sale of 61523 American Loop in Bend. The 3,367 SF industrial building on 0.48 acres sold for $1,100,000.
BEND, OR
mediafeed.org

Understanding the basics of real estate options

When it comes to real estate investing, there are many ways to get involved in the market and make a profit. A homeowner might put their home on the market and choose to sell it to anyone who makes an offer they like. Real estate investors might rent out a property they own or sell it for a profit once it appreciates in value.
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

Blockchain And The Future Of Commercial Real Estate

Aviva is the Managing Broker of Sonenreich & Co, a third-generation commercial real estate broker, owner and investor in Denver, Colorado. Blockchain is a decentralized ledger that distributes identical copies of transactions across an entire network. These transactions are encoded and stored in "blocks" that are then "chained" together. This system is very difficult to hack or cheat, and it's also "very difficult to alter transactions logged in a public blockchain as no single authority controls the nodes," according to Forbes.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evergreen Trees#Decks#Real Estate Q A
thebossmagazine.com

How Millennials Are Revolutionizing Real Estate

The goal of homeownership has epitomized the American Dream for generations. But the Millennial homebuyer is a far different animal than homeowners of previous decades. Indeed, the Millennial homebuyer tends to have far different needs and expectations not only for the homes they buy but for the entire home buying process.
REAL ESTATE
WWD

In Commercial Real Estate, Experience Matters

Click here to read the full article. CANNES, France — Retail developers in Europe and the Middle East are ever more focused on growing the experiential quotient of their shopping destinations. The coronavirus pandemic, which forced them to shutter locations for months on end, has given serious pause for thought and strategy reset, especially as e-commerce booms.More from WWDReebok's Idea to Retrofit Gas Stations as Fitness CentersSunset Development's City Center Bishop Ranch Aims to Be Downtown of San RamonExperience Matters: Food Becomes Retailers' Latest Fashion Executives at the Mapic retail real estate fair, which took place in Cannes, France, from Nov. 30...
RETAIL
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Paintings
domino

This Designer Saved Big With Secondhand Kitchen Cabinets—And Put the Scraps to Use

Designer Maryline Damour’s latest client happened to be her partner of 10 years, Fred Drake. “This was his house that I moved into, so I really wanted him to have the final say, more or less,” says Damour. The couple, who are also business partners (they run the building firm Damour Drake), now live together in Saugerties, New York. When Damour moved into Drake’s home upstate, which he had built from the ground up, the layout of the kitchen was pretty much in place (the appliances were there and he was getting by, storage-wise, with a few freestanding IKEA cabinets), but “it was all very makeshift,” recalls Damour.
INTERIOR DESIGN
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Everything You Need to Properly Clean Your Oven (Both Inside and Out)

Can you remember the last time you cleaned your oven? We’re not just talking about a little dusting; we mean really cleaned the thing. You know, using heaping amounts of elbow grease (whatever that is) and an absurd amount of the first cleaning solution you can find. If you’re like most people, your oven is in dire need of a little TLC, and for good reason — food stains, grease and crumbs can consolidate over time to build up a layer of nasty gunk that affects not only the food you’re making but also the efficiency of your oven. According to...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy