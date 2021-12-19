Weekend Reading

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, I scrolled past an Instagram post that really touched me. The post shows before and after kitchen photos. In the first photo, the kitchen is covered in dirty dishes. In the second, the dishes have been cleaned and put away. The caption reads,. This is what depression...

www.thefullhelping.com

neusenews.com

Reading reenergized

To jump-start the GEC Book Club which had suspended activities during the pandemic, the reading enthusiasts held a Welcome Winter Raffle. The club was organized in the spring of 2019 by a GEC student, Jordan Whitaker. Club members assembled four baskets which promoted the importance of being prepared for winter....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Elizabeth Kolbert
Ezra Klein
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goodhousekeeping.com

The Duchess of Cambridge wows in red as she decorates Christmas tree

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in red as she decorated the Christmas tree at Westminster Abbey. Kate was all smiles as she put up decorations within the historic building. Taking to social media to talk about the experience, she said: "I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me."
WORLD
HipHopDX.com

Ja Rule Happily Giving His Kids NFTs For Christmas - & No, Not The Fyre Fest Cheese Sandwich

Ja Rule is a father to three children who are either in their teens or 20s. So instead of Barbies, G.I. Joes and Legos, the Murder Inc. vet is gifting them more “mature” Christmas presents this year — non-fungible tokens. According to Page Six, he’s committed to making Christmas special for everyone in his family — and that includes helping them make smart investments.
RELATIONSHIPS
Coeur d'Alene Press

Born to read

COEUR d’ALENE – It’s never too early to encourage your little ones to read. “We now know it’s really important to read to children from age zero on,” Coeur d’Alene Public Library outreach services librarian Char Beach said. “Long before they can talk, they’re taking in a lot of information and parents need to engage them. A newborn isn’t going to be engaged in the same way; babies respond by kicking and smiling and eyes widening.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
monmouthcollege.edu

The Gift of Reading

Need an idea for a Christmas present? Consider these books by a baker’s dozen of College-connected authors. – Running out of Christmas gift ideas for those special someones on your list?. Then read on and consider giving the gift of reading. Monmouth College alumni, retired staff, and current and...
MONMOUTH, IL
WebMD

Former WebMD Editor Kristy Hammam Dies

Dec. 24, 2021 -- Kristy Hammam, WebMD’s former editor-in-chief and senior vice president, has died of breast cancer. She was 50 years old. Kristy resigned from a 22-year career at WebMD in June 2021, after losing much of her eyesight as a result of treatments in her fight against triple-negative breast cancer. She recounted her diagnosis and her experience as a patient in a recent feature story for WebMD.
ENTERTAINMENT
wwno.org

The Reading Life: Cybèle Gontar

Susan Larson talks with Cybèle T. Gontar, author of “A Century on Harmony Street: The Kohlmaier Cabinetmakers of New Orleans.”. The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hyperallergic

Required Reading

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Everyone is still freaking out over the Shakespearean Season 3 finale of Succession. For Vulture, Roxana Hadadi ranks how “fucked” the Roys and their cohorts are:. This episode had everything: the potential of a new Roy heir, the...
TV SERIES
stillwater.org

Winter Reading 2021: Read, Learn, Waddle, Win!

The Library provides a winter reading program for ALL AGES - children, teens, and adults! This year's program will feature a Bingo reading and activity card for each age group. Register Here! https://tinyurl.com/BINGOwrp. PROGRAM DETAILS. Register online and pick up a Bingo card in the library. Copy of Children's Bingo...
STILLWATER, OK
Grazia

'I’d Put The Kids To Bed – Then Get Out The Drugs'

After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
KIDS
The Newberg Graphic

'Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus'

A newspaper editor in the 19th century pens a timeless response to a little girl's question about SantaIn 1897, The New York Sun newspaper ran an editorial answering every youngster's one question about Christmas. We take pleasure in answering this prominently with the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun: Dear Editor — I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, "If you see it in The Sun, it's so." Please tell me the truth,...
POLITICS

