Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater injured vs. Bengals, taken to hospital

By Jon Heath
 5 days ago
Story update: Coach Vic Fangio said in his post-game press conference that Teddy Bridgewater should be fine, but the QB will stay in the hospital overnight for observation. See our original post below.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a head injury after diving for a first down and hitting the ground hard in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bridgewater’s head was stabilized by trainers and the team’s medical staff brought out a cart to take the QB off the field on a backboard. He was then taken in a ambulance to a local hospital for further examination.

On the CBS broadcast, Evan Washburn reported that Bridgewater has had movement in his extremities and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Before leaving the game, Bridgewater went 12-of-22 passing for 98 yards and rushed three times for 10 yards.

Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby also left the game in the second half to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

Drew Lock has stepped in at quarterback in the place of Bridgewater. At the time of this writing, the Broncos trail the Bengals 9-3.

