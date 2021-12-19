ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tyler Boyd for Go-Ahead Touchdown Against Broncos

By James Rapien
 5 days ago
Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense got off to a slow start on Sunday, but that changed late in the third quarter.

Cincinnati trailed Denver 10-9 when Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 56-yard touchdown to give Cincinnati a 15-10 lead. Watch the play below.

Bengals Mascot Gives Hilarious Gift to Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow believes one of the reasons the team has avoided a major COVID-19 outbreak is because of the lack of nightlife in Cincinnati. "We've been lucky as far as injuries and COVID. We're doing a great job with our COVID protocols," Burrow said on Wednesday. "Fortunately, there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati so it's not ... Nobody is going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend. But we've been healthy. We're the same team we were back then. We've just had more reps under our belt and are a better football team and understand the details better."
Tyler Boyd is a catching matchine

Tyler Boyd is arguably the heart of this Bengals’ team. The man doesn’t care about accolades or padding his stat total. He simply goes out there and puts in maximum effort every week. For instance, recently, Peyton Manning broke down Joe Burrow’s play on “Detail” and gave Boyd a shoutout for sprinting to the endzone despite knowing the ball would not come his way just to clear out the middle of the field.
