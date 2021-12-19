Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tyler Boyd for Go-Ahead Touchdown Against Broncos
Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense got off to a slow start on Sunday, but that changed late in the third quarter.
Cincinnati trailed Denver 10-9 when Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 56-yard touchdown to give Cincinnati a 15-10 lead. Watch the play below.
