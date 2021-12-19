Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tyler Boyd for Go-Ahead Touchdown Against Broncos

Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense got off to a slow start on Sunday, but that changed late in the third quarter.

Cincinnati trailed Denver 10-9 when Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 56-yard touchdown to give Cincinnati a 15-10 lead. Watch the play below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals