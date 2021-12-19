ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Evan McPherson Sets New Bengals Record, Makes 58-Yard Field Goal

By James Rapien
 5 days ago

Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson made a 58-yard field goal at the end of the first half of Sunday's game to give Cincinnati a 6-3 halftime lead over the Broncos.

The 58-yarder is the longest made field goal in Bengals' history. Watch the play below.

McPherson is 9-of-10 on attempts of 50 or more yards this season, which is another a Bengals franchise record. He's just one make away from tying Blair Walsh's (10) for the most made 50+ yard field goals by a rookie kicker in NFL history.

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

