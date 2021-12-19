ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swan Song’s Mahershala Ali Reveals What It’s Like To Have Himself As A Co-Star

By Eric Eisenberg
Cinema Blend
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning about the study of actors, and/or listening to professionals talking about the craft, one common lesson you’ll come across is that “acting is reacting.” It’s an emphasis on the idea that a performance isn’t just about delivering lines, but also finding a proper emotional response to what’s happening to a...

www.cinemablend.com

weisradio.com

Michelle Obama appears in ‘black-ish’ season eight premiere; Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris reunite in ‘Swan Song’; and more

Black-ish‘s eighth and final season begins January 4, and for the season premiere, the Johnsons will be joined by a very special guest, Michelle Obama. Rainbow, portrayed by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Andre, played by Anthony Anderson, attend a fundraiser, and the featured speaker at the event is Mrs. Obama. They invite her to dinner, and to their surprise, Michelle accepts their invitation.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Mahershala Ali Says Reuniting With Naomie Harris For 'Swan Song' Was 'A Dream Come True'

The actors who play husband and wife in the upcoming Apple TV+ movie also starred in Barry Jenkins' film 'Moonlight' together in 2016. In the upcoming Apple TV+ movie Swan Song, audiences will see Mahershala Ali like they never have before. Starring as Cameron Turner, a husband and father who is diagnosed with a terminal illness, the fantasy drama delves into the realm of artificial intelligence with Ali, at times, portraying a duplicate of himself on screen.
MOVIES
Decider

‘Swan Song’

I’ll admit it: I’m a sucker for clone-acting. One actor playing two people who look and think and talk exactly alike, but who still need to be perceived by the audiences as two different people? That’s the kind of acting challenge that requires a monster level of talent. Mahershala Ali was more than up to the task in Swan Song, the new sci-fi drama now streaming on Apple TV+. Ali stars as a man named Cameron, a husband and a father who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Luckily for Cameron, he lives in a future where cloning technology has advanced so much, scientists like Dr. Scott (Glenn Close) are able to create healthy clones to replace sick people, and their families will be none the wiser. Not even the clones know they are clones. While Swan Song didn’t go the direction I was hoping it would, it was nonetheless a treat to watch Ali act circles around himself in this heartfelt, tender film.
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

Futuristic drama ‘Swan Song’ showcases Mahershala Ali — twice (review)

Mahershala Ali is a really good actor. That’s hardly news — he has won two Oscars — but his work in the new sci-fi-tinged drama “Swan Song” drives that point home. Among his many remarkable qualities as a performer is his ability to be completely present in scenes. That sounds simple, but you can feel it when an actor really is there, and it certainly isn’t all the time. With Ali, the most basic things, such as seeing what may be his new — and final — living quarters for the first time, feel fully experienced and informed by the roiling emotions, the conflicting thoughts behind his character’s eyes. And it’s all subtly done, without reaching or pushing. He delivers a grounded performance with so many emotional colors of mourning, resistance and longing — and he does it twice in one movie.
MOVIES
Detroit News

'Swan Song' review: Mahershala Ali leads solemn cloning drama

Cameron Turner is sick and he's not going to make it. He decides to undergo an experimental procedure to ensure the future of his family: He'll clone himself, and quietly insert his replica into his life to carry on as if nothing has happened. What his family doesn't know won't hurt them.
MOVIES
Boston Herald

‘Swan Song’ role gives Mahershala Ali a chance to soar as actor

With two Academy Awards and an impressive track record, Mahershala Ali is in the enviable position of being able to be very selective. “Swan Song,” a sci-fi fable written and directed by Ireland’s Benjamin Cleary and co-starring Naomie Harris and Glenn Close, has Cameron Turner (Ali) diagnosed as terminally ill but offered the chance to live on as a clone.
MUSIC
Complex

‘Swan Song’ Star Mahershala Ali Talks Humanity Embracing Technology and His First Leading Role

The career evolution of retired emcee turned A-list actor Mahershala Ali has been nothing short of phenomenal to watch in real-time. Hiding in plain sight amongst the Hollywood elite, it’s easy to forget the Oakland-native is the first Black actor to win two Academy Awards in the same Best Supporting Actor category, as well as the first Muslim to grab an Oscar.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Geek Interview: Mahershala Ali Delves Deep Into Swan Song’s Themes, And His Approach To Playing Blade In the MCU

If you haven’t seen him around just yet, there’s no worries because his star has only just begun to shine. 47-year-old Mahershala Ali, star of the acclaimed dramas Green Book and Moonlight, is fast becoming Hollywood’s hottest star, appearing in Apple TV+’s latest movie, Swan Song, and soon to be the lead in Marvel Studios’ Blade reboot film.
MOVIES
theyoungfolks.com

‘Swan Song’ review: Mahershala Ali charges and smoothens this survey of quietus

“In a few years,” estimates Dr. Scott (Glenn Close, in a glorified cameo), her experimental treatment will turn doppelgängers into a sign of good fortune and the concept of swan song obsolete. There is now a way to keep on living even when all the numbered days have been accounted for. The catch of this miracle? In the same reality, there will be two of you—one at the doctor’s place and one at, say, home eating dinner with your family.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Swan Song Star Naomie Harris On Reuniting With Mahershala Ali, Finding Strength In Vulnerability, And That Last Scene Of No Time To Die [Interview]

Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali shared the screen together in Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning drama "Moonlight," and now the two have reunited for "Swan Song," a sci-fi drama from writer/director Benjamin Cleary that hits AppleTV+ this week. Harris plays Poppy, a musician, teacher, wife, and mother who is unlike the characters the actress has become known for. This is the opposite end of the spectrum from her James Bond franchise character Eve Moneypenny, a role Harris reprised earlier this year in "No Time to Die." I had the chance to briefly ask her about...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Swan Song' Director Benjamin Cleary on Mahershala Ali’s Performance and How Personal Experiences Influenced the Story

With Swan Song now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently got to speak with writer-director Benjamin Cleary about making the thought-provoking original drama with a sci-fi twist. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film is set in a near future where a doctor (Glenn Close) has recently invented technology that allows someone dying (Mahershala Ali) to transfer all their memories to a new cloned body without any medical issues. While their original body and consciousness will die, the new version will live on. But the price to do this is the person can never tell their friends and family about what they did. The film explores what Ali’s character, Cameron, is willing to do to shield his family from grief and how far we will go to make a happier life for the people we love. Swan Song also stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Adam Beach and is produced by Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin of Anonymous Content, and Jonathan King of Concordia Studio. It also marks the debut of Ali as producer.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Swan Song’ on Apple TV+, a Moody Drama in Which Mahershala Ali and Mahershala Ali Play a Man and His Replacement Clone

See, Cameron has been suffering these seizures. Nobody knows about them except Cameron, his physician and Dr. Scott (Glenn Close), head of Arra Labs. Why does Dr. Scott know about them, but, rather improbably, not his wife? We’ll get to that, but first, here’s a flashback or two in which Cameron meets Poppy on a commuter train, when he accidentally eats part of her chocolate bar. She gave him her number, and he obviously called it. The rest is history, with the joys and tragedies all of us navigate, most notably, when Poppy’s brother, her fraternal twin, died suddenly. She retreated within herself for months to grieve, leaving Cameron to bear the bulk of the weight of bringing up little Cory. She had pretty much just emerged from her depression when Cameron began hitting the floor; but she has yet to see it happen, maybe lucky for her, but definitely lucky for Cameron, because he’s got plans.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Mahershala Ali on ‘Swan Song,’ the Film's Thought-Provoking Questions, and 'Blade'

With writer-director Benjamin Cleary’s Swan Song now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently got to speak with Mahershala Ali about making the thought-provoking original drama with a sci-fi twist. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film is set in a near future where a doctor (Glenn Close) has recently invented technology that allows someone dying (Ali) to transfer all their memories to a new cloned body without any medical issues. While their original body and consciousness will die, the new version will live on. But the price to do this is the person can never tell their friends and family about what they did. The film explores what Ali’s character, Cameron, is willing to do to shield his family from grief and how far we will go to make a happier life for the people we love. Swan Song also stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Adam Beach and is produced by Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin of Anonymous Content, and Jonathan King of Concordia Studio. It also marks the debut of Ali as producer.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

10 Movies You Forgot Came Out In 2021

While not quite a full fledged year of film releases, there were plenty of titles that made 2021 an exciting ride. Even with a backlog of films from last year, and the streaming market releasing some movies as exclusives or simultaneous debuts, there were those that fell through the cracks with audiences. In fact, we’re about to talk about are 10 movies you probably forgot came out this very year. But they much did, and we have the release dates, images, and memories to prove it.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

How The Matrix Resurrections’ Yahya Abdul Mateen II And Jonathan Groff Approached Playing Iconic Characters Like Morpheus And Smith

In the making of Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections, Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Jonathan Groff were given some pretty damn huge shoes to fill. Respectively playing new versions of Morpheus and Smith, they were given the opportunity to be a part of one of modern pop culture’s standout franchises, but the parts came with the knowledge that fans would undoubtedly compare their performances to Laurence Fishburne’s and Hugo Weaving’s from the original trilogy.
MOVIES
Variety

Looking at How Oscar Proves Bullish for Biopics

This year’s Oscar race is in a bio rhythm, with a huge percentage of films based upon real people and events. Merriam-Webster defines “biopic” as simply a biographical movie. That’s true, but there’s a wide range under that umbrella term, as this year’s contenders remind us. They include films that span several years, including: “A Journal for Jordan” and “King Richard”; some cover multiple decades, such as “House of Gucci,” the Aretha Franklin pic “Respect” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Other films, including “Being the Ricardos,” focus on a moment in time, which becomes a prism for exploring the era and the...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES

