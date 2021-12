After a three-game homestand, the Brooklyn Nets will be on the road. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. The Nets have some work to do to even out the 3-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO