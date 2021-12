The Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive on Sunday with a comeback win over the Tennessee Titans, scoring the final 16 points in a 19-13 victory. The decision puts Pittsburgh at 7-6-1, just outside the current playoff picture. With games remaining against the Chiefs, Browns and Ravens, all of whom are playoff contenders, they control their own destiny. Winning all three contests would surely lock up a wild card or even division title for the Steelers. Winning two of three could get them in, too, depending how the chips fall elsewhere in the AFC. One way or another, it’s going to be an exciting finish.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO