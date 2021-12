Florida lost a key component to its offense, but gained a running backs coach as changes are underway for new Gators head coach Billy Napier. Wide receiver Jacob Copeland, one day after he caught two passes for 35 yards in the Gators' 29-17 loss to Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl, announced he will transfer to Maryland. In 40 games with the Gators, Copeland had 86 receptions for 1,366 yards and nine touchdowns.

