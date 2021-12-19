ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Hike--Wareham G

outdoors.org
 5 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. This pre-registered hike with a limit of 19 participants is 4+ miles in Wareham. The wooded trails have some minor hills and rocks/roots to negotiate in conservation areas. Waterproof...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
outdoors.org

Sunday Morning Excursion

Wayne F. McCallum Wildlife Management Area, Westborough, MA,. Registration is required for this activity. Join the group for this Sunday morning hike and discover the Wayne F. McCallum Wildlife Management Area in Westborough. We'll traverse fields, wooded areas, and go by Lake Chauncy and other ponds enjoyed by birds of all kinds. ~ 4.5 miles on easy-to-average terrain at a moderate (1.5-2 mph) pace with moderate elevation gain. Bring water, snacks, layers to add and subtract as needed during the hike, and a pack large enough to carry your gear. Tuck some traction, e.g., Microspikes, in your pack as there may be some icy sections of trail. Limited to 8, including the leader. Heavy rain cancels.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
outdoors.org

Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills: Hike 1 of 13

Registration is required for this activity. "Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills" is an honor system quest to hike all of the mapped trails in the Blue Hills Reservation between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. For most folks, Winter Trail Tracing takes several winter seasons to complete, hiking trails both on their own as well as in our fun Winter Trail Trace Group. This series has 13 hikes and runs from December 21, 2021 through March 15, 2022. Registration is required each week for the 13 hikes. Group size will be limited to 20 participants. For this FIRST hike we will meet at 10:45 AM for a hike start of 11 AM to coincide with the precise beginning of Winter. For all other hikes we will meet Tuesdays at 9:45 AM to hike trails in the Blue Hills Reservation for 3-4 hours at a moderate pace, stopping to enjoy lunch while we're out hiking. Our final hike will be shorter with a celebration indoor luncheon after the hike. Winter clothing, insulated winter hiking boots, traction equipment (micro-spikes), snow shoes and hiking poles are a must. Prior winter hiking experience is helpful but we welcome hikers who have proper clothing and gear to register. A complete clothing and gear list will be reviewed with you when you register. Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills! Lots of fun, adventure, no bugs, and gorgeous winter landscapes!
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

French Creek and Crow's Nest Workout Hike

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Winter Solstice on Cabot & Friends

Registration is required for this activity. Celebrate Winter Solstice with a hike to the most northerly 4000-footer in New Hampshire. Join us as we loop over Cabot, The Bulge, and The Horn on the shortest day of 2021. With nearly 12 miles and over 3,300' of elevation gain, this will be a longer winter adventure and will end well after sunset. You must have prior recent winter hiking experience with significant elevation gain. All the normal winter gear is expected, including snowshoes and microspikes. You must have at least two light sources that can last for four hours or more. At least one of these needs to be a headlamp. Bringing a non-technical ice axe may be helpful. This will be an amazing adventure occurring during the longest night of the year and less than three days past full moon. However, the north country is also challenging territory - summiting The Horn will be interesting. The Kilkenny Ridge Trail is not known for being the easiest hike in warmer weather. Check out https://www.outdoors.org/resources/amc-outdoors/gear/winter-hiking-essential-gear-list for a good list of items to bring. Ensure you have at least two, and optimally three liters of water and the means to keep it from freezing. This adventure will be capped at eight participants plus the two leaders.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
outdoors.org

LET'S HIKE CLEVELAND FARM STATE FOREST

Registration is required for this activity. We'll hike about 4.5 miles along a section of the Bay Circuit Trail and other forest trails that meander along eskers that are reminders of the last glacier that covered New England. Experience a relatively deep forest populated with oak, hickory, beech, hemlock and white pine. We'll pass ponds created by the expanding beaver population. Occasionally, we may moderate our pace to enjoy the natural world of this splendid forest. If that's not enough to pique your interest, how about the chance to stand in 3 towns simultaneously? We will begin the hike on the east-side of the forest near Hood Pond, Topsfield, MA. In case of icy conditions, ice stabilizers (such as Micro-Spikes) could be needed on the trails. Gaiters are helpful to keep snow from falling into your footwear. Please wear clothing suitable for cold weather and avoid cotton materials. From I-95, take exit 76A and follow Rte. 97 about 1.0 mile; then take left onto Linebrook Road continuing about 0.7 miles to a pull-off area that is across from a CFSF gate. Be aware that when you first turn onto Linebrook Rd from Rte.97, you'll be in Topfield but the road quickly becomes Boxford Rd and you are now in Ipswich. It you go beyond the trailhead and CFSF, you'll find Boxford Rd has become Linebrook Rd again. According to Google Maps, the address for this section of the forest is 1-59 Boxford Rd and the trailhead/gate is actually in Ipswich. By the way, Linebrook Rd crosses Rte. 1 in an east/west direction. And the trailhead is west of Rte. 1.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

RESCHEDULED: Harriman Hike - Sloatsburg to Tuxedo (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. RESCHEDULED from original Sat. date due to weather forecast. This point-to-point 10-mile hike will enter Harriman State Park from Johnsontown Rd.and take us over Dater Mountain, past " Almost Perpendicular," Pound Mtn., Claudius Smith Den, Tri-Trail Corner and up to Parker Cabin Mountain. We do a loop back from there, ending at the Tuxedo NJT train station. The pace will be 3 MPH with short pauses on the inclines. The route involves 1993' feet of ascent and 1928' of descent. It affords many views, especially at this time of year. Advance registration with the leader is required. The estimated start and end times are based on Shortline Bus and NJT train schedules. Drivers may park for free at the NJT train station in Sloatsburg. As the hike ends in Tuxedo, drivers must be prepared to take the short train ride from Tuxedo back to Sloatsburg. Return times on NJT train from Tuxedo are 4:20 or 6:44. Exact times and places to meet will be given to participants who are approved. Participants must be in good physical condition, bring a headlamp and extra batteries and wear a backpack with water and additional clothing layers as it will be cold. Seasoned footwear is essential. Participants MUST bring YakTrax or Microspikes and trekking poles as the trail will be slippery and temps cool after overnight rain.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Celebrate the Winter Solstice at Plymouth Long Beach

Registration is required for this activity. Join us to celebrate the return of the sun and the lengthening of days on the winter solstice (actually the day before the solstice). The sun will set as we walk out on the beach (4:14 pm) and the moon will rise as we walk back in (5:21 pm). We will meet at 3:45 and hike from 4-6 pm. Headlamps and/or flashlights are required for each participant. Relaxed pace. All are welcome who can walk on the sand.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hike#Covid 19#Amc
outdoors.org

RESCHEDULED: Ramapo Reservation (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. RESCHEDULED due to forecast of rain on Saturday. We will visit Hawk Rock and Ilgenstein Rock. Vigorous pace (3 under the old rating system), 11 miles, and 2,000 feet of climbing. Not suitable for beginners or slow hikers. Traction aids such as microspikes may be needed. Heavy rain or snow may cancel. Sorry, no public transportation available . Please email leader at rsiegelm@optonline.net to register.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hartman Park, Lyme/East Lyme (C3C) (Relaxed)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A hike of around 3 miles on the Heritage Trail with ruins of an old farming village. Average terrain with some moderate climbing. Meet at trailhead at side of road at 10:30 am. Dogs welcome. Rain, snow or extreme cold cancels. Lunch afterwards at Flanders Fish Market if there is interest. From the junctions of Rts 82 and 156 in East Haddam, go south on 156 for 1.7 miles to Beaver Brook Rd on left (east), proceed 2.6 miles to junction with Gungy & Grassy Hill Rds, turn left (north) on Gungy Rd and proceed 1 mile to turn-out parking on right side. CL Trail Dog Callie.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Crow Hill, Jump Hill and Trout Brook Valley preserves (B/3/B/C)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). This 7-7.5 mile hike will follow a clockwise loop, including trails in all three properties. The terrain is typical CT woodlands, with rolling ups and downs, a few steepish ascents, brook crossings, rocky scrambles and trails along rock ledges and outcroppings. A special feature will be hiking up Flirt Hill to enjoy the view of the land trust's farm from within the hilltop orchard. One trail is designated as an off-leash dog walking area; please take note if this might make you uncomfortable. Steady, easy/moderate pace, at 1.5-2 mph, with two short breaks. Bring water and snacks. Poles recommended for rooted, leaf- and acorn -covered trails. No dogs, please. Meeting time: 9:15 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. start. Co-leads will provide more details and parking directions to registered hikers. Heavy rain/snow cancels. REGISTRATION REQUIRED (by 5pm Dec.20)
LIFESTYLE
99.9 KTDY

Pilot Captures ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ Over Pacific Ocean

A few pilots flying over the Pacific Ocean saw something strange enough to persuade one of them to whip out his phone and start filming. According to the Tribune India, the pilots shot the footage from an altitude of 39,000 feet. As you can see in the video, it appears to 12 objects moving through the air. Not only are they moving on the screen from left to right in formation, but the "rows" of objects are moving WITHIN the formation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS Boston

Freezing Rain To Impact Travel On Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) – Merry Christmas! Light snow grazed Massachusetts on Friday morning but we’re in store for more concern on Christmas Day. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in effect for most of the state as freezing rain brings another chance of ice. (WBZ-TV) TIMING: Showers will move in overnight leading to slick spots between 5-7am in central MA. East of 495 will tap into this threat near sunrise. As temperatures stay at or slightly below freezing, ice will continue to build up on the roads through midmorning. Christmas Day's freezing rain looks to be a bit more widespread than this past Wednesday....
BOSTON, MA
CBS San Francisco

Dog Flu Spreading In Southern California; ‘Just a Matter of Time’ Until It Hits Bay Area

By Juliette Goodrich & Molly McCrea The canine flu is now rapidly spreading in Southern California. Bay Area experts tell us it is only a matter of time before this virus moves further north into the Bay Area. Roughly 800 confirmed and suspected cases are reported. Seven dogs have died so far. Canine flu is highly contagious and it’s often misdiagnosed. The Lacher family in Southern California almost lost their dog and wanted to share their story with KPIX 5 and the Bay Area viewers. Brian Lacher always wanted a puppy, and the pandemic was the perfect time to get one. An adorable golden...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Island Packet Online

Hilton Head fisherman reels in 1,200-pound shark. Its head shook ‘like a golden retriever’

The Hilton Head area is getting busy with tourists making their way here for the holidays, and we’re not just talking about humans. In this case, it’s great white sharks. Charter captain Chip Michalove, who has developed a reputation as a great white shark whisperer, spotted one great white off the island and reeled in two others on Saturday.
KRLD News Radio

Woman runover by DART train

A woman is recovering after being hit by a DART train Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., DART Police responded to a report of a southbound Green Line train hitting a woman at the right-of-way at West End Station in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy