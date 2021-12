Registration is required for this activity. REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to RSVP for the Waitlist. ( 1st time create a profile with picture + allow messaging) Only Meetup will have details and updates. If accepted you are emailed + moved to "Going" Please cancel with at least 48 notice, so the wait list can attend. AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers 12+ miles fast paced (2.5-3mph) with few stops. You must stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures for AMC photo contest. DOGS okay but you check park regs. Required Equipment: H2O/snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poleS and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials It is wet leaf season please bring pole+ gets cold dark early remember warm coat + headlamp in case we get delayed.- if snow will require micro-spikes and snow shoes. Good Deeds.. I will carry a garbage bag and hope everyone will pick up at least one piece of trail trash Hike 10 miles in 700 acres that offer a variety of terrain for hiking. You will cross Thoreau Footbridge is a masterpiece unlike any other woodland span in the state. 120-foot-long engineered suspension bridge across the Shepaug River named after the 19th century philosopher "The universe is wider than our views of it," and "Wildness is the preservation of the world." A rock bench memorial to Maj. Stephen Reich, a Washington resident who died in 2005 as part of an Army Night Stalker team that was trying to rescue an eight-member Navy Seal team in Afghanistan. The mission was depicted in the movie Lone Survivor. The trail uses a portion of the 32-mile railroad once known as the "crookedest east of California" with its 200 curves and 32-mile length to cover a route 18 miles long as the crow flies. Map https://steeprockassoc.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Hidden-Valley-Map-2019-1.pdf.

