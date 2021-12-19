ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
English Dub Review: Shikizakura: “Smile/Real”

By Michael Triay
bubbleblabber.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverview: Kakeru (Bryson Baugus) asks Oka (Melissa Molano), Ryo (Jeremy Gee), Kaeda (Alyssa Marek) and Haruko (Cat Thomas) to help him put on a kids show. Our Take: Despite half of the title indicating so, I didn’t find myself smiling very often throughout the duration of this romp. In what is...

English Dub Review: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon “Hisui the Demon Slayer”

Setsuna is kidnapped by Princess Aiya, daughter of the deputy shogun, who begs Setsuna to be her body double for a day so she can escape her studies. So Hisui is probably my favorite character and it’s not just because he’s voiced by Aleks Le though that does help. I am going to kind of build my guy Aleks up a bit. His range is just awesome and all over the place. He can go from Zenitsu to steal your girl in two seconds flat. I just love listening to the characters he voices so I always want more Hisui when I can get him. The ladies seem to agree too because Princess Aiya definitely has a thing for him now and I don’t think Setsuna is too far behind.
English Dub Review: Platinum End: “Time to Assemble”

Overview: Mirai (Alejandro Saab) and Saki (Laura Post) watch in suspense as Metropoliman lures out Metro Blue and Metro Yellow, attempting to strike and ending their candidacy as God. Our Take: In what can only be called an exciting turn of events for a series that has struggled with clearly...
Funimation Announces English Dubbed Premiere For Mieruko-chan

Funimation has announced a December 12th premiere date for the English dubbed adaptation of Miruko-chan. The series is animated by Passione and directed by Yuki Ogawa, with Takahiro Majima serving as assistant director, Shintarō Matsushima serving as directing assistant, Kenta Ihara supervising and writing the series’ scripts, Chikashi Kadekaru designing the characters and serving as chief animation director, and Makoto Uno designing the monsters. Kana Utatane composed the music for the series. The English dub cast and crew is as follows:
English Dub Review: The Vampire Dies in No Time “Ridiculous Hunter Guild”

Hinaichi has been suspicious of Draluc ever since the two of them met, but she’s never been able to prove that he’s up to anything devious. In order to investigate him further, she convinces the chief of police to give her permission to tail him. She puts Draluc under some extreme surveillance, but all she founds out is that he’s kind of a wimp.
English Dub Review: My Senpai is Annoying: “And Then, It’s Christmas”

Overview: Futaba (Risa Mei) stresses over what to get Takeda (Patrick Seitz) for Christmas and if she even should in the first place. Our Take: And then, it’s Christmas. And then, just like that, we have a festive reason for Futaba’s adorable bashfulness that made us all fall in love with her in the first place. Like clockwork, whenever Takeda enters the mix of a situation, we can count on Futaba stumbling her way through. The difference here being she chooses to take the first step, playing a more active role than usual when she’s around Takeda. Because of that, there is a satisfying sweetness in watching her get flustered in deciding which tie to buy Takeda for Christmas and working up the courage of when the right to give it to him is, if at all. The result, albeit predictably so, is made better with Takeda’s gift of a scarf. It brings the plot full circle with him returning the kindness that she gave to a child that had lost hers.
English Dub Review: The Heike Story “Unwritten Affair”

Tokuko finally carries Emperor Takakura’s child. The prospect of an emperor from the Taira lineage is happy riding, but the prospect of Kiyomori’s tightening grip on power bodes ill. Our Take:. The art style of The Heike Story is really something special. I had heard about how good...
Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Releases English Dub Trailer and Cast

The next major film in Mamoru Hosoda's works, Belle, has released the trailer and cast for its English dub release! Prominent director Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu celebrated their tenth anniversary with the release of a brand new film earlier this year in Japan, and while the film has been enjoying the international festival circuit, the film is also gearing up for a full theatrical release with GKIDS. Coming next year, GKIDs has released a brand new trailer showing off the talents behind their incredibly stacked English dub cast.
English Dub Review: Maesetsu! Opening Act “Comedy!”;”Thrills!”

Mafuyu, Fubuki, Rin, and Nayuta are all big comedy fans, but they have a long way to go before they’re going to be able to compete professionally with their competition. When Mafuyu’s younger sister Manatsu needs them to step in as an act in her high school’s cultural festival, the girls volunteer with gusto! Their opening air band routine kills, but when Mafuyu tries an old impression gag, the audience doesn’t come along for the ride.
English Dub Review: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: “Family Squabble”

Overview: Rudeus (Madeleine Morris, Ben Phillips) reunites with his father, Paul (Jared Smith), after being separated for quite some time. Our Take: Dead End arrives in the city of Millicion and with that shows off another visually stunning city but this time in a human city. With water being prominent in various capacities throughout with waterways, fountains and water wheels and different shades of blue on houses accenting it as a visual motif, Millicion is a distinctly tranquil and yet another unique new vista for the world. While Ruijerd and Eris take a day off, Rudeus hunts down a kidnapper which is used as a means to fast track to an emotional character reunion with his father, Paul, that acts as the meat of this episode.
English Dub Season Review: The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season One

Based on the Japanese fantasy light novel series written by Meguru Seto and illustrated by Note Takehana. The story follows Noir Starga, who despite his noble title, is at the bottom of the social hierarchy. Because of this, his fellow nobles oppress him and treat him like garbage. However, he possesses a rare yet powerful ability to communicate with the Great Sage, an oracle who grants Noir the answer to absolutely anything.
English Dub Review: Ranking of Kings “Intertwining Plots”

After being thrown into the pits of fire by Domas, Bojji reunites with Kage in a big emotional breakdown that leaves both of them in tears. The prince learns that his shadowy friend has been following along with them the whole time under order from Bebin to protect him. Together, they try to escape from some poison gas but are captured by King Desha. Once Hokuro learns of Domas’s treachery, he attempts to slay him, but can’t finish the job.
English Dub Review: Blade Runner: Black Lotus “The Persistence of Memory”

In her quest for revenge, Elle breaks into the home of her next target and is forced to take a hostage; Chief Grant calls in reinforcements. Here’s the problem with Adult Swim attempting to do anything serious in adult animation drama. The network, at least, is five years behind the ball of where other networks, usually Netflix, are in terms of the refined areas of a series to truly make a mark. Blade Runner: Black Lotus carries on a franchise that, while legendary, is typically box office fodder. Ridley Scott created worlds that looked YEARS ahead of whatever time in which the film had been released, and while from a backgrounds standpoint Black Lotus gets a pass, I can’t get past the ugly looking 3DCG character models being used for the series. Everytime a fight scene breaks out, I can’t help but think this looks like a PS3 action game crossed with Barbie toys, and I end up laughing as a result.
English Dub Review: Restaurant to Another World “Children’s Lunch/ Cream Croquette”

A half-elf witch takes her niece and nephew to the restaurant to experience other-worldly cuisine. Two enterprising halflings indulge in cream croquettes. I love me some isekai but this is my first time watching Restaurant to Another World. I got to say this show is absolutely adorable. It’s like a fun cooking show with fantasy characters. Couple it with beautiful animation and great voice acting and you got a winner.
English Dub Review: Deep Insanity THE LOST CHILD “take 01”

A strange disease is linked to a mysterious hole leading to an underground world: the Asylum. “Sleepers” go into this world to fight strange monsters and recover unknown resources. Now, a young boy who dreams of being a hero has arrived at the Asylum. Our Take:. The first...
