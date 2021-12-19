ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On this day in 2002, Phish Perform “All of These Dreams” on the Late Show with David Letterman

By Pete Mason
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ed Sullivan Theater played host to Phish on this day in 2002. The Vermont group performed “All Of These Dreams,” the ninth track on Round Room, on the Late Show with David Letterman. The appearance on Letterman was the band’s sixth overall, starting in on December...

