Wolfgang Van Halen Wanted To Be A Video Game Designer (Video)

“Pretty insane, huh?” That was Wolfgang Van Halen’s reaction when he learned of his nomination for rock song at the 2022 Grammy Awards — for “Distance,” the tribute to his late father, Eddie — in a category alongside Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, Weezer and Kings of Leon. Indeed, it culminated a whirlwind year for the 30-year-old’s Mammoth WVH, which first released the song, along with a heart-wrenching video spliced together from home videos with his mother, Valerie Bertinelli, and her brother Patrick, just over a year ago. Eddie Van Halen died of cancer Oct. 6, 2020. Wolfie, as he’s known, had been working...

