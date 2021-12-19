ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfgang Van Halen Wanted To Be A Video Game Designer (Video)

By Roman Haviland
 5 days ago

Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the legend Eddie Van Halen, and his band MammothWVH are blazing a trail...

People

Wolf Van Halen Says He Sometimes Catches Himself Performing Like His Dad Eddie: 'It Just Happens'

Even if it's unintentional, Wolf Van Halen sometimes finds himself making similar moves to his late dad Eddie when he's on stage. "It just happens," he tells PEOPLE. Wolf (via his band Mammoth WVH) is prepping for a big year: his debut single "Distance" is nominated for best rock song at the 2022 Grammys and he's hitting the road alongside rock band Dirty Honey for the massive Young Guns Tour in January. The tour is set to prove that rock and roll is far from dead.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

A Chip Off the Old Rock: Wolfgang Van Halen’s Grammy Nomination Pays Tribute to His Late Father, Eddie

“Pretty insane, huh?” That was Wolfgang Van Halen’s reaction when he learned of his nomination for rock song at the 2022 Grammy Awards — for “Distance,” the tribute to his late father, Eddie — in a category alongside Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, Weezer and Kings of Leon. Indeed, it culminated a whirlwind year for the 30-year-old’s Mammoth WVH, which first released the song, along with a heart-wrenching video spliced together from home videos with his mother, Valerie Bertinelli, and her brother Patrick, just over a year ago. Eddie Van Halen died of cancer Oct. 6, 2020. Wolfie, as he’s known, had been working...
MUSIC
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Eddie Van Halen
wvli927.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Doubts He Nor Uncle Alex Will Jam In Vegas With David Lee Roth

Wolfgang Van Halen says he won't be sitting in during David Lee Roth's final upcoming Las Vegas shows at the House of Blues. During a chat with Spin, the Mammoth WVH leader and son of the late, Eddie Van Halen was pressed about making a cameo during the dates and responded, “I don’t think so. . .” When pressed that Roth had mentioned an appearance possibly happening, Wolfgang laughed and said, “Yeah, I know. I don’t know about that (laughs).”
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors 2021 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen had a top 21 story from June 2021 after he shot down the rumors that that Van Halen recorded 60 tracks from their final studio album, 2012's "A Different Kind Of Truth". He was promoting his debut Mammoth WVH solo album and was asked about the rumors...
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Wolfgang Van Halen Says Fronting Mammoth WVH Is ‘Unnatural’

Wolfgang Van Halen admitted he felt “unnatural” fronting his band Mammoth WVH, but that he kept doing it for an important reason. The comments came during a recent interview with Loudwire (video below). “With Van Halen, everybody was there to look at Eddie Van Halen and look at...
MUSIC
#Video Game#Game Designer#Wvh
vhnd.com

Wolfgang Van Halen’s ‘Mr. Ed’ Guitar Solo Voted Third Best Of The Year

Guitar World have voted Wolfgang Van Halen’s guitar solo on the Mammoth WVH track “Mr. Ed” the third best of 2021. Wolfgang’s “Mr. Ed” solo was among the ten best of the year as voted by Guitar World readers. Here’s what Guitar World‘s Jonathan Horsley had to say about the solo:
MUSIC
97 Rock

Grammy Nomination Helped Wolfgang Van Halen Start Writing Again

Wolfgang Van Halen said his recent Grammy nomination helped him start writing new music after he’d lost motivation during 2020. His debut Mammoth WVH single “Distance” – a tribute to late father Eddie Van Halen – is nominated in the Best Rock Song category for 2021, with the winner to be revealed next month.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Wolfgang Talked Van Halen Reunion Backlash 2021 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen spoke about some of the negative reaction that he faced when he took over for Michael Anthony in Van Halen when they reunited with David Lee Roth, earning a top 21 story from June 2021. The multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and son of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen spoke...
MUSIC
vhnd.com

Van Halen Holiday Light Tributes [VIDEO]

Credit: Jeffrey Sprigg (YouTube) ‘Tis the season for fans to celebrate the holidays with the music of Van Halen!. Check out these videos posted over the years by some very creative fans who synched up the music of Van Halen with homes that “light up the sky!”. LIGHT ‘EM UP!!!
CELEBRITIES
vhnd.com

The ‘Unchained’ Sessions, Donn Landee & More Covered In Latest Sunset Sound Van Halen Roundtable [VIDEO]

Guitarist/producer Doug Messenger returned to Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles to reveal more behind-the-scenes stories on Van Halen!. Messenger first caught Van Halen perform in February of 1977 and quickly made a call to Warner Bros., urging them to check out this guitar hero named Eddie Van Halen. Soon after, the former Van Morrison guitarist became among Eddie’s most trusted musician friends. He was one of the first people to hear the just-mixed song “Dance The Night Away” from 1979’s Van Halen II and later sat in on the recording sessions of Van Halen’s Fair Warning album from 1981.
THEATER & DANCE
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC

