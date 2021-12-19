ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish Once Asked Doja Cat To Collaborate But She Turned Her Down

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Bellyache" was one of the songs that helped Billie Eilish's star ascend, and during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Doja Cat revealed that she was asked to write a verse for the 2017 track but ultimately turned down the opportunity. “I remember thinking it was so cute. I...

Rolling Stone

Doja Cat Almost Worked With Billie Eilish, Doesn’t Need to Work With Dr. Luke Again, and 11 Other Things You Didn’t Know About Her

In our January cover story, the explosively talented, hugely entertaining, always controversial rapper-singer Doja Cat opened up about her new album, Planet Her, balancing a personal life with the demands of superstardom, and what she thinks about people fighting over her rap bona fides (“They don’t know what they’re talking about”). She also touched on more serious issues that have come up throughout her career, including her shitposting tendencies and her longstanding professional relationship with Dr. Luke. Here’s a roundup of the biggest takeaways, plus bonus content that didn’t make it into the final piece. She’s not a huge fan of her stage...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Doja Cat Announces She Will No Longer Work With Dr. Luke

Doja Cat was undeniably one of the biggest stars of the year, releasing hits such as “Need To Know” and “Kiss Me More” and hosting MTV’s VMAs. Now, according to Stereogum, the artist announced that she would no longer work with one of the songwriters and producers she has been signed with — the controversial Dr. Luke.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Billie Eilish's inexperience in comedy turned out to be more of an asset than a hindrance

In her first time hosting, Eilish may have benefitted from being the daughter of Maggie Baird, a teacher at the Groundlings, the Hollywood sketch comedy school and theater that has produced numerous Saturday Night Live alums. "Billie Eilish might be young (in her monologue, she reminded everyone that her 2oth birthday falls on the day of next Saturday’s Paul Rudd-hosted Saturday Night Live), but, yeah, she’s very young. Still, the singer-songwriter and former SNL musical guest mustered enough performer’s poise to pull off the rare and perilous host/musical guest double act with only a few nervous giggles (during the monologue) and the occasional frozen search for the cue cards (here and there)," says Dennis Perkins. "Eilish joked about the very real fact that her actress and singer mom Maggie Baird’s self-penned, semi-autobiographical movie cast Eilish’s actual brother Finneas O’Connor as Baird’s movie son, while Eilish herself was conveniently written out of existence. Not a great vote of confidence from mom concerning Eilish’s acting potential there, although both of Eilish’s parents were on hand, enthusiastically introducing then singer’s first musical number, so all seems forgiven. On the show tonight, honestly, Eilish’s inexperience with sketch comedy (mom Baird was a Groundling) was more of an asset than a hinderance. The double-duty booking might be losing some of its luster through overuse of late, but it’s still a hell of an ask for a non-actor, and Eilish did fine. She was capably protected by the writing staff, appearing on the safer ground of three pre-tapes. But you’re not a star since your fourteenth year without learning how to find your camera, and the multiple Grammy winner was clearly excited to hurl herself into the SNL mix, which is always a good look. Compared to notable double-disaster and cast-derided Justin Bieber’s hosting stint, Eilish was practically one of the gang all night. Gameness washes off a lot of sins." ALSO: Kate McKinnon's return was a welcome relief.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Billie Eilish Is Currently Working on Her Third Album

Billie Eilish is working on her third studio album just a few months after she released Happier Than Ever in July. Her brother-slash-producer, Finneas, revealed the exciting news during the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “We’re really excited to start working on it,” he said. “We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus. And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”
MUSIC
101 WIXX

Billie Eilish joined by her mom, brother and Miley Cyrus on ‘SNL’

Billie Eilish pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, serving as both host and musical guest. In her opening monologue, she joked about her reason for wearing baggy clothes: “I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R rated movie.” She also talked about turning 20 in a week, or “as the internet calls it, middle-aged,” and poked fun at a 16-year-old Colin Jost. She even brought out her mom Maggie who was wearing a sweatshirt with her brother Finneas’ face on it.
MUSIC
People

Happy Birthday, Billie Eilish! 20 of Her Biggest Moments So Far

Billie Eilish splashed onto the music scene with "Ocean Eyes" in 2015. Written by her older brother Finneas O'Connell and uploaded to SoundCloud to share with Eilish's dance teacher, it caught the attention of the Internet and her now-manager, Danny Ruckasin, Teen Vogue reported. Eilish told the outlet that Ruckasin...
THEATER & DANCE
#Music Video
thebrag.com

Billie Eilish and Finneas have already started writing her third album

Billie Eilish fans received some major news today after brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell spilled that the duo were already working on her third album. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Finneas said he and Eilish were “really excited to start working on” the latter’s third album.
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Billie Eilish Reveals She Got COVID, 'Would Have Died' If She Wasn't Vaxxed

Billie Eilish opened up about her battle with COVID-19 during a recent interview (via Rolling Stone), confessing she think she "would have died" if she wasn't vaccinated. The topic came up when the teenager began coughing during the interview. When asked if she had COVID, Eilish assured that she “just tested” and doesn't have it, before adding, “I also had COVID already. Nobody knows that. But f**k that s**t, dude.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Billie Eilish Takes Over 'SNL' And Reveals Why She Wears Baggy Clothes

Billie Eilish took over Studio 8H, serving as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend (December 11). The 19-year-old singer began her hosting duties sporting a puffy white Simone Rocha dress paired with red leather boots –– an ensemble she said made her look like she "just got married in an anime."
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Doja Cat Reveals That She WON'T be Working With This Producer Anymore - Why?

Doja Cat, born Amala Dlamini, has finally spoken up about his working relationship with music producer Dr. Luke. The 26-year old breakthrough singer/rapper revealed in a Rolling Stone cover story that she has NO plans to work with the infamous music producer Dr. Luke. ""I don't think I need to...
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Nandi Bushell Declares Her Love For Billie Eilish And Finneas In New Cover

Nandi Bushell's been keeping herself busy during winter break. Last week, the musical prodigy shared her "most challenging drum cover yet" and on Tuesday (December 21), she followed it up with a tribute to Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS. The 11-year-old shared a short clip on Instagram of her passionately drumming along to "Happier Than Ever" with the caption "I WILL LOVE BILLIE & FINNEAS FOREVER MORE!!!"
CELEBRITIES
1029thebuzz.com

Billie Eilish Reveals That She’s Battling Post-Covid Symptoms

Billie Eilish says she’s still suffering from the after effects of having Covid-19. As she was coughing her way through an interview with Howard Stern, she revealed that for the first time. She described it as “miserable and terrible.” She said she suffered with it for about 2 months, starting back in August.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

Experiencing the down-to-earth vibe of Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish: She's kind of a big deal right now. Her debut album won her six Grammys, sweeping the major categories. She's up for seven more at the 2022 Grammys. She's sold millions of records, has been streamed billions of times, is the subject of two different movies — and, as we were recording this interview, she was getting ready to host Saturday Night Live.
CELEBRITIES
playbuzz.com

She Is The Bad Guy! Are You Billie Eilish's Biggest Fan?

Billie Eilish is one of the greatest promises of music. She has achieved so many things in such a shortage, she makes BOPS after BOPS and she is an amazing role model. Now she's about to turn 20 and having said that, we cannot pass the fact that Billie is becoming an extremely legendary artist and we're here to see that!
MUSIC
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Made Her “SNL” Hosting Debut

Billie Eilish returned to the Saturday Night Live stage on December 11 to do double duty as both host and musical guest, and she brought her A-game to both roles. Billie, who first appeared on the show as musical guest in 2019, opened with a monologue about her appearance and signature style, with her new brunette hair color in full view. She wore a flouncy, oversized white holiday dress with red piping, calling her look "Mrs. Claus going to the club." Of her overall style, she added, "Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason," she explained. "So it wasn't just for comfort, or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie."
CELEBRITIES

