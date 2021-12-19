Symptoms of Mouth Cancer

A brain tumor can cause a wide range of symptoms. Symptoms depend on the size and location of the tumor, and whether it is benign or malignant. Symptoms may include: headaches, changes in personality or behavior, problems with speech and language processing, seizures, nausea and vomiting, weakness or numbness on one side of the body, loss of coordination or balance, visual disturbances such as double vision or eyes that point to one side. These symptoms are often present only when the patient becomes anxious about their illness.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO