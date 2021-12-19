ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Symptoms of Mouth Cancer

By Lisa Durant
asapland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA white or red patch inside the mouth – Sores that won’t heal – A lump in the cheek, gum, or tongue – Difficulty chewing or swallowing – A sore throat or ongoing earache – Change in a wart or mole. The symptoms...

asapland.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

I had a panic attack when my butt ache turned out to be terminal cancer

A mom who was suffering pain in her butt cheek was told she had terminal cancer — just six months after she’d been given the “all clear.”. Gemma Denham, 29, from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, had already had treatment for cervical cancer after being diagnosed in March this year.
CANCER
Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
CANCER
asapland.com

What Are The Signs of Oral Cancer?

The signs of oral cancer are not always visible, but you should watch out for them. Here’s what to look for. Pain or numbness anywhere in the mouth or on the lips; is a very common symptom. A lump, thickening, red patch, or white area inside the mouth; can...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Prevention
asapland.com

Pressure Headache Symptoms

Headache pain in the eyes, headache pain while talking or swallowing, headache while bending over. wax can block your ear canals and cause muffled hearing plus an annoying buzzing sensation. natural medicine menopause treatment.- change any behavior that is dangerous or harmful to your health; lose weight; get exercise; eliminate stress in your life; drink plenty of water, take deep breaths and go for a walk-in park relax meditate imagine a vision of yourself like you like yourself listen to music yoga sunbath.-
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What are The Symptoms of Stomach Worms?

Well, there are two possible symptoms of stomach worms in dogs. These two symptoms include:- 2) Decreased appetite and poor coat condition. At this point, you must get your dog treated by a veterinarian for the same immediately. The treatment can be given by your vet either orally or through injection.
ANIMALS
asapland.com

Symptoms of Diabetes in Men

Diabetic ketoacidosis is a life-threatening condition that can happen when a person has diabetes and does not get treatment. This occurs because the body cannot produce enough insulin, or the cells do not respond properly to it. As a result of this, glucose builds up in the blood and there is too little sugar available for the body to use as energy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Medical News Today

5 different neurological disorders and their symptoms

Neurological disorders are disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Such disorders can occur as a result of structural, chemical, or electrical abnormalities within the nervous system. There are many types of neurological disorders. While some are relatively benign and temporary, others are more serious and may require...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

5 Weird Eye Symptoms And When To Worry

In most cases, the occasional twitch or redness in the eyes is nothing to be concerned about. But how do you know when your eye symptoms are just a transient annoyance, and when they could be signaling something more serious?. Ophthalmologists Dr. Jennifer Yu and Dr. Lisa Olmos de Koo...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Symptoms of Brain Tumors

A brain tumor can cause a wide range of symptoms. Symptoms depend on the size and location of the tumor, and whether it is benign or malignant. Symptoms may include: headaches, changes in personality or behavior, problems with speech and language processing, seizures, nausea and vomiting, weakness or numbness on one side of the body, loss of coordination or balance, visual disturbances such as double vision or eyes that point to one side. These symptoms are often present only when the patient becomes anxious about their illness.
CANCER
asapland.com

Cancer Tumors?

It is the uncontrolled growth of cells. These cells get divided and multiply very fast, sometimes secreting hormones lacking in normal body tissues. And stay attached to the adjacent tissues or organs. It leads to the formation of lumps known as tumors. Tumors are further classified into two types benign tumor and malignant tumor.
CANCER
henryford.com

Understanding Neuropathy, A Side Effect Of Cancer Treatment

Eradicating tumors, of course, is the main objective of cancer treatment. But along the way—and after treatment is over—doctors are equally concerned with their patients’ quality of life, especially as certain cancer treatments can lead to side effects that interfere with a patient’s day-to-day life. Neuropathy,...
CANCER
asapland.com

Bone Cancer Stages

Bone cancer is a malignant tumor that starts from bone or supporting tissues. Cancer of the bone may spread to other parts of the body through blood and lymph vessels. Bone cancer stages are determined by how much the tumor has spread since it began growing and its response to treatment. Various methods are used to diagnose this condition, such as X-ray, CT scan, MRI scan, biopsy, etc. Stages include:-
CANCER
Good News Network

Experimental Treatment in Spain Puts 18 Cancer Patients in Complete Remission

18 out of 30 Spanish patients with incurable blood cancer are in complete remission, and a few more have seen the cancer’s progression stopped in its tracks, thanks to a new and much cheaper treatment option. Using a patient’s own white blood cells, doctors reprogramed them to better identify...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Trigeminal neuralgia treatment, symptoms, and causes

Trigeminal neuralgia is a rare nerve disorder that affects the face. It causes sudden and severe pain in the face, which people describe as a shooting, electric shock-like pain in the teeth, jaw, gums, and other areas of the face. Trigeminal neuralgia is also known as tic douloureux. Some describe...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
phl17.com

How drinking alcohol can lead to mouth cancer

Alcohol consumption is on the rise during this time of year, especially now because of the pandemic stress, but there are health risks that we should all be aware of, and mouth cancer is one that’s not well known. Dr. Shireen Malik from Nicholas cosmetic dentistry says alcohol consumption...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy