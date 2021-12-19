DeSantis Predicted the Definition of Vaccination Would Become 'Shifting Target'

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you've had just two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, you may want to schedule booster, health officials say. "Just being vaccinated with two doses may not be enough," Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on CNBC on Monday. The new variant is now the dominant strain in the US, with more than 73% of the cases last week coming from omicron. Walensky said those who are vaccinated and boosted are "20 less likely to die than our unvaccinated people." Because a booster appears to be key to guarding against omicron, Walensky said, the CDC "is examining the definition" of what it means to be fully vaccinated, shifting the meaning from two shots to three.

