DeSantis Predicted the Definition of Vaccination Would Become 'Shifting Target'

By Javier Manjarres
floridianpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppearing on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis all but assured viewers that he has not taken the COVID-19 vaccine booster and predicted that the overall definition for vaccination would become fluid. When Bartiromo asked Gov. DeSantis if...

