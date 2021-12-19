ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Was Andy Enfield’s Extension Kept Secret?

By Rich Ruben about 8 hours
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Friday it was reported for the first time that USC head coach Andy Enfield has received a three-year contract...

fox5atlanta.com

Roswell High School football quarterback Robbie Roper dies after surgery

ROSWELL, Ga. - Robbie Roper, the quarterback for Roswell High School, died Wednesday after complications from surgery, family and school officials confirmed via social media. He was 18 years-old. In a tweet on the high school senior’s Twitter, the Roper family confirmed the high school senior’s death. In...
ROSWELL, GA
On3.com

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore announces transfer destination

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore officially announced his transfer destination on Thursday night, and he picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders according to his Twitter page. Moore is one of the latest stars to land in Lubbock via the transfer portal. The Red Raiders recently landed Tyler Shough, a transfer quarterback from Oregon.
TEXAS STATE
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coaching Staff News

Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Class of 2022 recruit dies after complications from surgery

Robbie Roper, a class of 2022 quarterback recruit, died due to complications from a shoulder surgery, according to a social media message sent from Roper’s personal Twitter account. A native of Woodstock, Georgia, Roper was scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Tuesday and later suffered from complications from the...
ROSWELL, GA
FanSided

5 college football teams that will make some noise in 2022

Due to a strong 2021 showing and the possibility for one in 2022, a college football program from each Power Five conference should stand out next season. With the current bowl season underway, the landing gear is officially out for this year’s installment of college football to come to its landing. With that said, teams and fans alike are looking ahead to what all the 2022 slate will have in store for them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Lane Kiffin shares the most angry he ever made Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
On3.com

Troubled former USC football star is back on the move again

Jackson State Tigers linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain has entered the transfer portal according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. This will be his second time going through the transfer portal, originally signing his letter of intent with the USC Trojans. McClain appeared in one game this season, recording three tackles on Sept....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky guard not warming up with team following controversial decision

This isn’t great news for Kentucky ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Western Kentucky. Guard Dontaie Allen didn’t participate in pre-game warmups. Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Allen watched warmups from the bench. That comes after Allen decided not to play in the wildcats’ win over North Carolina earlier this week.
NBA
