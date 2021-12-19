ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett-Smith Stuns In Red Ball Gown At 'The Matrix Resurrections' Premiere

By Sharde Gillam
 5 days ago

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty


Last night the stars were out for the premiere of the upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections . Among them was Jada Pinkett-Smith , who stunned audiences in an all-red ensemble.

The 50-year-old actress wore a strapless fiery red Giambattista Valli couture gown that featured a minidress silhouette and a long, puffy train that ran behind her as she flicked it up for the cameras. The actress wore her hair in a bald buzz cut that was almost down to the scalp and rocked a huge silver earring that was cuffed to her right ear. She finished off her gorgeous look with a pair of red stockings and a pair of black pointed-toe PVC pumps with ankle-wrap straps with a stiletto heel.

Smith shared the look to her Instagram page in a photo carousel, sharing photos and videos from her stint on the green carpet along with her Matrix costars and 23-year-old son Jaden Smith. “Here is a bit of raw footage from the Matrix green carpet last night. It felt so good to be reunited with @thematrixmovie fam. Matrix Resurrections will be released Dec 22nd ,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

“Yessss Queen!!!! ,” one of Jada’s 10.9 million Instagram followers commented on the photo set while another wrote, “YAAAAAAAAAAAAS!! C’MON “LIL’ RED ROBBIN!!!” Ha ha ha!!! . Now THAAAAAT!!! Is how you make AN ENTRAAAAAAHNCE!!! .”

We’re loving this look on the Hollywood star! Catch Jada and her costars in The Matrix Resurrections on December 22.

5 Times Jada Pinkett-Smith Was #StyleGoals Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut "Willow Made Me Do It"

