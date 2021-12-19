ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Alert: North Texas Girl in Grave & Immediate Danger

By Yantis Green
FAIRVIEW, TX – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Hayley Giandoni after she was allegedly abducted from Fairview in Collin County, local officials say.

Giandoni was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of Stonehinge Drive in the town of Fairview, according to Sunday’s amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Giandoni is described as a 14-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Anyone who has seen Giandoni is urged to call 911 immediately, or call local law enforcement if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

The Amber Alert states that law enforcement believes she is in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Fairview Police Department at 972 886-4211.

