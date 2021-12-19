ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Down 6 players, Celtics still trip Knicks

By Mike Muldoon
The Eagle-Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Josh Richardson scored a season-high 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 25 and the Boston Celtics beat the New York Knicks 114-107 on Saturday night with each team missing six players because of COVID-19 protocols. Jaylen Brown added 23 points for Boston. After blowing a 15-point...

www.eagletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Blockbuster Trades We Could See Very Soon

With much of the playoff race still open, there are going to be some major moves on the horizon. For many of these teams, they would love to spend money before Christmas and get some of these lovely gifts on the market, but we will likely see most deals go down once the calendar shifts into 2022. That means that once you shout “happy New Year,” you might be happy with a new team depth chart as well.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Jabari Parker
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Julius Randle
ESPN

Wizards withstand Walker's big night, beat Knicks 124-117

NEW YORK -- — Washington’s Kyle Kuzma had Kemba Walker’s recent stellar numbers in the back of his mind and wondered why the New York guard had been buried at the end of the bench for nearly three weeks. Walker showed off Thursday night, scoring 44 points....
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Blazers-Pelicans Trade Sends Damian Lillard To N.Y.

When Madison Square Garden is buzzing and sold out because the New York Knicks are playing great basketball, things just seem a bit different in a good way in the NBA. This was the case last season when the Knicks made the playoffs as the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, ending their seven-season playoff drought, but success has been hard to come by for New York this season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Boston Celtics#The New York Knicks
CBS Boston

Enes Freedom Becomes Latest Celtics Player To Enter NBA Health And Safety Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are now up to eight players in the NBA’s COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols. Enes Freedom entered protocol on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Freedom now joins Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Brodric Thomas and Grant Williams in protocol. With Freedom landing in protocol, the Celtics find themselves extremely shorthanded in the front court. Boston has signed forward Justin Jackson and guards C.J. Miles and Joe Johnson to fill out the roster following the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Another signing could be in the cards ahead of Saturday’s Christmas Day showdown with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Freedom has seen an uptick in action since Boston placed Horford and Williams in protocol. He got the start and played a season-high 40 minutes in Monday’s loss to Philadelphia, scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while playing minimal defense on Philly big man Joel Embiid. Freedom played 12 minutes during Wednesday night’s win over the Cavaliers in Boston, scoring four points and pulling down five rebounds.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Sporting News

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks' rally past Celtics: Live score, updates, highlights from 2021 NBA Christmas game

The Bucks hosted the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day. After facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day, the two-time MVP made his presence felt in his return to action. Antetokounmpo followed up a relatively quiet first half with a 29-point effort in the final 24 minutes of the game, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee back from down 19 points.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy