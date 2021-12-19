‘Don’t Look Up’ Director Adam McKay Harnesses Star Power for ‘Crazier’ Disaster Story

Two-time Academy Award-nominated film editor Hank Corwin spoke with Solzy at the Movies about working on Don’t Look Up. The film marks the third collaboration between Corwin and Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay. Corwin previously edited The Big Short and Vice, winning the BAFTA for the latter. This third collaboration is quite the departure from their last two films. In fact, Corwin told me earlier this month that he’s worried people will dismiss the film because it’s a comedy. When he started cutting the film, he didn’t want to do a comedy. The end result, of course, is one of the best pictures of the year.
