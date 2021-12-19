ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Don’t Look Up’ Director Adam McKay Harnesses Star Power for ‘Crazier’ Disaster Story

By Damian Holbrook, TV Insider
thechronicle-news.com
 5 days ago

Comedy and catastrophe collide in Don’t Look Up, the sly new feature...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
heyuguys.com

Don’t Look Up Review

The human world – it is a mess. Whilst we are in the middle of this continuing global crisis, sometimes art tries to reflect this. That can be exhausting – especially if it’s the rich and powerful telling us how bad the rich and powerful are. The thought of Adam McKay doing this feels especially unnecessary. However, to Adam McKay’s credit Don’t Look Up is smart and brilliant satire.
MOVIES
Variety

‘King Richard,’ Will Smith and Tessa Thompson Win at Black Film Critics Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Film Critics Circle has named Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” the best film of 2021. The drama that focuses on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams picked up three additional awards, including best actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and original screenplay (Zach Baylin). Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Dune,” walked away with best director, his first precursor prize of the awards season, while the film also nabbed best cinematography for Greig Fraser. The critics’ group recognized Tessa Thompson’s powerhouse performance in “Passing” with the best actress prize, her second of the season so far. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”...
MOVIES
theyoungfolks.com

‘Don’t Look Up’ review: Adam McKay’s angry, exhaustive satire is a miss

On “Murder,” one of The Office‘s funniest episodes, the employees at Dunder-Mifflin’s Scranton branch face catastrophe. The company’s economic situation is dire, and rumors of bankruptcy begin to float around the workspace. Of course, that could mean lost jobs, losses of paychecks and general bad tidings all around. The branch’s bumbling leader Michael Scott tries to assuage his co-workers with a dinky murder mystery cosplay game while sly straight-man Jim Halpert tries to rally enough information on the company’s impending collapse as he can to find some sense of truth.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Collider

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence & Adam McKay on ‘Don't Look Up’ and the Politicization of Science

From writer/director Adam McKay, the political satire Don’t Look Up follows Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), who discover a comet that they realize is definitely going to hit Earth and result in catastrophic, world-ending damage. But having that information and actually getting anyone to care, including the President of the United States (Meryl Streep), are two very different things, as everyone continues to go about their social media obsessed lives and ignores the fact that the world will be ending and there’s nothing they can do to stop it.
SCIENCE
Complex

What to Watch This Week: ‘Don’t Look Up!,’ ‘The Unforgivable,’ and ‘West Side Story’

Some of the best actors of our generation are making their way back to our screens this week. Sandra Bullock, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more of Hollywood’s biggest stars are back with all new offerings to close this year out with a bang. The star-studded Don’t Look Up! is hitting theaters Friday, Dec. 10. It’ll be the first time we see DiCaprio and Lawrence work together, and the Netflix film also features appearances from Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill, and Ariana Grande.
MOVIES
Killeen Daily Herald

Adam McKay: Don't Look Up came from climate terror

Adam McKay says that 'Don't Look Up' was born out of "sheer terror" as a result of the climate crisis. The 53-year-old filmmaker has helmed the satirical sci-fi flick – which features an all-star cast headed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence and tells the story of a comet that is about to destroy Earth – and he revealed that concerns over climate change were a key inspiration behind the movie.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Making of ‘Don’t Look Up’: How Adam McKay Created a Film He Had Been Thinking About For Years

In late 2019, Adam McKay flew to Ireland to his isolated lake house to write a draft for a project that he’d been thinking about for a few years: a film that would deal with the ongoing climate crisis. Previously, he’d written four or five premises, half a page each, to try and crack the idea, but nothing felt right. It wasn’t until he spoke to a friend of his — journalist David Sirota, who was frustrated with the lack in coverage of the climate crisis — that he felt he finally hit the jackpot. “David made a comment about how...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster#Star Power#Earth
Patriot Ledger

'Don't Look Up' review: A search for laughs amid disaster, with DiCaprio, Streep, Lawrence

   Never have so many stars imploded into black holes than in Adam McKay’s aptly titled “Don’t Look Up.” The blame is placed on a plus-sized comet, but the actual source of destruction is a lightweight script ranking as one of the worst satires since “Mars Attacks.” The horror, the horror … Yes, it’s that toxic. But you can’t fault McKay’s timeliness in skewering the Red-Blue divide threatening to literally be the death of us all – if this...
MOVIES
rcreader.com

Feel the Bernstein: “West Side Story,” “Don't Look Up,” “Being the Ricardos,” and “National Champions”

If you have no idea what West Side Story is, or was, and are wondering whether you should see Steven Spielberg's remake of the 1961 film that won Best Picture and nine other Oscars, let me state up front that yes, you should see it. It's one of the greatest musicals of all time. It's by one of the greatest directors of all time. And if you need added incentive, its adapted script is by Tony Kushner – the guy who wrote Angels in America and, for Spielberg, Munich and Lincoln. So yeah. Go see it. I had a fantastic time. I hope you do, too.
MOVIES
CultureMap Fort Worth

Star-filled satire Don't Look Up skewers targets big and small

Writer/director Adam McKay, who spent most of his career making comedy for comedy’s sake, has made one of the more interesting pivots in Hollywood, turning his comedic eye on real world topics. He took on the financial system in 2015’s The Big Short and the Bush/Cheney presidency in 2018’s Vice, using satire to make larger points.
MOVIES
NBC San Diego

Leonardo DiCaprio Jumped in Frozen Lake to Save His Pet Huskies, ‘Don't Look Up' Stars Recall

The new made-for-Netflix movie "Don’t Look Up" may not have gone for a splash at the box office, but one of its leads recently recalled taking an icy dip. Six big names from the film — actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and Jonah Hill, plus director Adam McKay — chatted about the political satire for Entertainment Weekly’s “Around the Table” series in a video posted last week.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
solzyatthemovies.com

Hank Corwin talks Don’t Look Up

Two-time Academy Award-nominated film editor Hank Corwin spoke with Solzy at the Movies about working on Don’t Look Up. The film marks the third collaboration between Corwin and Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay. Corwin previously edited The Big Short and Vice, winning the BAFTA for the latter. This third collaboration is quite the departure from their last two films. In fact, Corwin told me earlier this month that he’s worried people will dismiss the film because it’s a comedy. When he started cutting the film, he didn’t want to do a comedy. The end result, of course, is one of the best pictures of the year.
MOVIES
Deadline

Peter Bart: Adam McKay And His A-List ‘Don’t Look Up’ Cast Challenge Audiences To At Least Crack A Smile About End Of The World

Are filmgoers ready for Don’t Look Up? It’s a star-laden satire dealing with hot topics of the moment – everything from the climate crisis to media disarray and the firings of news anchors. Hit movies tend to owe their success to the luck of timing, not topicality – at least that’s the theory of studio insiders, those of us who once greenlit movies. The mood of the audience seemed primed for Titanic in 1998 or Platoon in 1986 or Dr. Strangelove in 1964 or even West Side Story in 1962 (oops, but not the one in 2021). At a moment when high-profile...
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

‘Don’t Look Up’ is Adam McKay’s most focused and least interesting film to date

“Don’t Look Up” is a film that plays things safe but thinks it is doing something brave. The film, co-written and directed by Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), is an allegory for climate change, providing audiences with the ambivalent reactions of the media and government leaders to the impending doom of the planet presented by a comet heading towards the earth. In this story, the comet is discovered by Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence, “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”), who continually try and fail to get people to realize the apocalypse is coming.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy