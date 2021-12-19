‘Don’t Look Up’ Director Adam McKay Harnesses Star Power for ‘Crazier’ Disaster Story

If you have no idea what West Side Story is, or was, and are wondering whether you should see Steven Spielberg's remake of the 1961 film that won Best Picture and nine other Oscars, let me state up front that yes, you should see it. It's one of the greatest musicals of all time. It's by one of the greatest directors of all time. And if you need added incentive, its adapted script is by Tony Kushner – the guy who wrote Angels in America and, for Spielberg, Munich and Lincoln. So yeah. Go see it. I had a fantastic time. I hope you do, too.

