Keanu Reeves wants to 'get as much done as possible'

By Celebretainment
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeanu Reeves wants to "get as much done" before his...

ETOnline.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals What He Was Thinking in 'Sad Keanu' Pic

Turns out, Keanu Reeves wasn't that sad after all. On Monday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the A-list actor and most memeable man in Hollywood found himself face-to-face with "Sad Keanu." While discussing Reeves' comic book, BRZRKR, Colbert noted that one illustration of the graphic novel's main...
ClutchPoints

Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021

Keanu Reeves is one of the best actors in the industry. He is well-known for his roles in movies such as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Matrix movie series, Point Break, Speed, Constantine, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and the John Wick movie series. In this article, we will take a look at his journey and Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Keanu Reeves breaks down ‘Sad Keanu’ meme: “I was hungry”

Keanu Reeves has opened up about the origin story of the Sad Keanu meme that took the internet by storm. The Matrix actor was making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when he was asked about the meme, which shows him looking forlornly out into space on a park bench.
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Explains Sad Keanu Meme

Keanu Reeves tried to explain what was really going through his mind during the Sad Keanu meme. The viral picture saw The Matrix star sitting on a bench contemplating life. During an appearance with Stephen Colbert, the actor explained that he was really just trying to eat a sandwich. (Eagle-eyed Internet commenters have enjoyed this little detail so much in the past.) But, seriously, Reeves says that he just had some things on his mind, but most of his focus was on lunch. When asked about why he is so innately meme-able, the actor said, "I have no clue, sir." It would be hard to argue with such a sentiment as social media seemed to run on a mixture of his and Ben Affleck's despairing faces. Something about the natural state of The Matrix star just appeals to people from all over the world. Reeves clearly enjoys that a bit but doesn't really get all of it. You get the feeling he'd just rather be eating that sandwich. Check out what he had to say down below.
The Verge

Keanu Reeves doesn’t get the NFT hype either

By now, you’ve probably heard of NFTs enough to have an opinion about them, and, as it turns out, so has Keanu Reeves. In our interview with him and fellow The Matrix icon Carrie-Ann Moss, Alex Heath asked the actors about their feelings on cryptocurrency, NFT collectibles, and the concept of digital scarcity. Keanu — described in this 2019 Vox profile of his Keanaissance as a “relatable geek” — had, of course, a relatable response (tweeted earlier by David Zhou).
GamesRadar+

Keanu Reeves is trying to get a Constantine sequel made

Keanu Reeves wants a Constantine sequel – and he's been trying to get it made. Reeves played the demon hunter in the 2005 film of the same name, which co-starred Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton, and Shia LaBeouf. When asked by Stephen Colbert what role of his he'd like to...
u.today

Keanu Reeves Laughs at NFTs

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, who’s mainly known for starring in the “Matrix trilogy,” went viral on Friday after dismissing non-fungible tokens in the funniest way possible in a recent interview with The Verge. When asked the inevitable question about his stance on NFTs and digital scarcity, the...
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Initially Confused by Neo's Return in The Matrix Resurrections: 'I'm Dead'

Keanu Reeves wasn't expecting Neo to return in The Matrix Resurrections!. There is little doubt that fans are excited now that Keanu Reeves will be back in The Matrix Resurrections. However, the John Wick star was initially confused when director Lana Wachowski asked him to return in the upcoming installment of the cyberpunk film franchise. After all, Reeves believed that Neo was dead and it wouldn't make sense for him to return!
MOVIES
Variety

Keanu Reeves’ 10 Best Performances

Since bursting onto the scene in a pair of acclaimed indies in the 1980s, Keanu Reeves has established himself as one of the most popular actors of all time. He’s headed several franchises, worked with Oscar-winning directors and managed to stay beloved by audiences and his peers the entire time. He’s also amassed an impressive body of work, from Shakespeare to action star to romancing the likes of Diane Keaton and Sandra Bullock (twice!). As “The Matrix Resurrections” prepares to hit theaters, we take a look at 10 of Reeves’ best performances.
Entertainment
Celebrities
NBC Philadelphia

Keanu Reeves Finally Responds to That ‘Sad Keanu' Photo

Keanu Reeves does not have an appetite for memes. On Monday, Dec. 13, the "Matrix Resurrections" star, 57, chatted with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" about the latest installment of the "Matrix" series and shared the real backstory behind one of his most famous memes: "Sad Keanu." The photo,...
papermag.com

Keanu Reeves Finally Tells Us What Made Him 'Sad Keanu'

Keanu Reeves is finally telling us what made him so sad. For those of you who need a brief refresher, "Sad Keanu" is an old meme based on a 2010 paparazzi photo of the actor sitting on a park bench all by himself with a sandwich in hand. Looking glum as he stares forlornly towards the ground, the source of his sadness has always been a mystery. Now though, the man himself is explaining what feelings were really behind this face that spawned a thousand memes and, honestly, it's a little too relatable.
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Talks Getting On Board For The Matrix Resurrections Thanks To Sequel’s ‘Exciting’ Love Story

Actor Keanu Reeves is an icon, thanks to his beloved behavior both on and off set. The generations of fans are psyched to see him return to the role of Neo in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections, alongside fellow OG’s like Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. Reeves recently talked about getting on board for this new Matrix thanks to the sequel’s “exciting” love story.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Delightfully Addresses Those Viral Sad Keanu Photos

Keanu Reeves is obviously an icon of our generation, and one who has remained part of pop culture for over 30 years. At one point, it was for saying “Whoa!” in the Bill and Ted movies, and at another point, it was for dodging bullets as Neo in The Matrix. Then in 2010, paparazzi photographs of Reeves eating a sandwich alone on a bench turned the actor into a wildly popular meme known as “Sad Keanu.” Years later, he’s now setting the record straight.
IGN

Keanu Reeves Wants to Play Constantine Again, But No One Will Let Him

Keanu Reeves is returning to a lot of iconic roles recently from Neo in Matrix Resurrections to Ted in Bill and Ted Face the Music. But one role nobody is asking him to return to, despite Reeves’ personal desire to, is John Constantine. Speaking on The Late Show with...
