Markets

Financial Times

Financial Times
 5 days ago

Chipmakers’ nightmare: will shortages give way to a supply...

Financial Times

Investors braced for test of nerves in 2022

Make sense of what’s happening in the financial markets and how Wall Street's best minds respond, with our Unhedged bulletin. Delivered every weekday. Now is the season for pontificating on whether stocks keep on motoring higher in 2022, and if so, at what pace. The problem is, that is a tricky question.
STOCKS
Financial Times

US stocks close at a record high as Omicron fears abate

Make sense of what’s happening in the financial markets and how Wall Street's best minds respond, with our Unhedged bulletin. Delivered every weekday. US stocks rose to a record-high close on Thursday, marking the third consecutive advance for the $52tn market as promising economic data helped offset fears surrounding the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
STOCKS
Financial Times

Only a third of UK-based active equity funds outperform passives

Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. Only a third of active equity funds in the UK outperformed a passive alternative this year, according to research by investment platform AJ Bell. The UK platform’s...
MARKETS
Financial Times

Crypto in the classroom, and why we need better financial education

Top FT journalists share their views on financial literacy on both sides of the Atlantic. When Lucy Kellaway left the Financial Times and retrained as an economics teacher, she could not have predicted how the cryptocurrency craze would sweep through British classrooms. But is there anything on the school curriculum to teach teens about the risks of unregulated investments, or even basic financial literacy? Lucy thinks not.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Weekly economic and financial commentary

United States: Hawkish Fed Steals the Show, but Supply Issues Persist Behind the Scenes. The more hawkish tone coming out of the Fed's latest policy meeting was the main event grasping markets' attention this week. But in other news, retail sales data disappointed as higher prices factor into spending and industrial activity continued to recover but remains beset by supply issues. Continued supply side challenges also extended to the housing sector, where the number of homes under construction reached its highest level since 2007.
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Non-transparent ETFs face up to first big tax test

Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. Managers that stuff active strategies into the non-transparent ETF structure have found that the wrapper minimises the tax impact of portfolio moves and paper gains. But a...
MARKETS
Forbes

ESG Impacts On Financial Reporting

Fractional CFO, Tax Strategist, 10X Coach & Speaker. Rood Financial Services. The changing environment in the economy has been a massive influence on the business and political world. In particular, constant change has had an impact on where companies and people choose to put their money. In recent years, there has been an increasing focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria when handling financial reporting. I have seen many changes in my years in tax and accounting all pointing to putting sustainability front and center. This is changing how businesses manage their finances as they begin to look at the economic benefits of every move they make and the possible impacts that could harm society or damage the environment.
ECONOMY
Financial Times

US Treasury market needs to enter modern age

The writer is chief legal officer of Citadel Securities and a former chair of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Since its establishment in 1790, the US Treasuries market has fuelled America’s emergence as an economic superpower. Given its size and centrality to the global financial system, one would...
ECONOMY
Financial Times

Fidelity brings second active ETF to market in Australia

Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. Fidelity International has rolled out a second active exchange traded fund in Australia in response to increasing local investor demand for active ETFs. The $706bn asset manager...
WORLD
NewsTimes

Financial Times and Seedstars Announce Six Global Winners of FTxSDG Challenge

The Financial Times and announced the six global winners of this year's FTxSDG Challenge , including:. Medl, Trinidad and Tobago (good health and well-being);. SafEarth Clean Technologies, India (Climate Action). Winners will be accelerated by the Seedstars International Fund, where they will have the opportunity to secure up to $...
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Does Direct Deposit Hit Your Account on Christmas Eve?

Most people spend a lot during the holidays. You spend money on gifts, groceries for your holiday meals, and other expenses. So, getting paid on time is essential to replenish your funds. On Dec. 24, you might be expecting your paycheck to be deposited in your bank account, but does direct deposit hit on Christmas Eve?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Jenn Leach

$2,000/month Stimulus in 2022?

Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
The Independent

Babcock sells power business to M Group Services in £50m deal

Babcock International has completed the sale of its power generation business to M Group Services for £50 million.The London-based aerospace, defence and engineering firm has sealed the disposal as part of efforts to streamline its operations.The power business provides engineering services in the power generation and distribution sector and counts National Grid Scottish Power Energy Networks and Western Power Distribution among its clients.Babcock said the operation is part of its Land arm and reported total revenues of £70 million and profit before tax and interest of around £7 million in the year to March 31.Chief executive David Lockwood said:...
BUSINESS

