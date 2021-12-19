Operation transformation

My fitness journey began when I was 62. Prior to that, I grew up as a non-athlete, sporadically becoming involved in some athletic goals, but those were more like "speed bumps" along the way of my becoming an academic. I lived overseas for some time, and while I was there, I gained weight and become what is called, "morbidly obese," well over 250 lbs, probably even around 260 lbs, wearing 3XL clothing on a regular basis for about 10 years. Then, in 2017, I suffered a "cardiac event" and survived it. In ER, the physician took my wrist, looked me intently in the eyes and said, "The Universe has just given you a gift (a second chance at life). What are you going to do with it?" That was my wake-up call, and in the years that followed, with three very special people, we worked together to get my weight down to 170. I participated in a Body Transformation Challenge, and received a gold and silver medal, lowering my weight to 160 and my bodyfat percentage to 14%.

