Weight Loss

Operation transformation

By Napertandy Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 5 days ago

Just a quick hello to the community, I read somewhere on the app that if you include yourself socially here you have more of a chance to succeed. My goals are to put on much needed weight and to also become stronger. Whilst tracking what I eat so I can have...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Viva El Birdos

Lose 12 Pounds a Week and Slash Diabetes Risk on This Blood Sugar Control Diet

If you hate small portions but would love a smaller waist, Dr. Neal Barnard has an anti-diabetes breakthrough could be your perfect diet. "We’re using food to protect and restore health — and the payoff is huge, particularly if you have or are at risk of type 2 diabetes," reveals the George Washington University researcher and world-renowned expert on plant-based eating.
DIETS
MedicineNet.com

How Much Topamax Should I Take to Lose Weight?

Although the FDA has not approved Topamax (topiramate) as a weight loss supplement, taking it for other conditions such as migraines may result in weight loss as a side effect. Depending on the condition being treated, the starting dose of Topamax is typically 23 mg. Your doctor may increase your...
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

5 Exercises to Help You Master the Perfect Squat

Whether you want to get lower or make carrying heavy load easier without sacrificing form, nailing down the hallmarks of the squat is key to getting the most out of your glute workouts. In fact, dedicating some time away from the squat rack and focusing on the basics can help...
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

4 Quick and Easy Lower Body Moves That Work Your Core and Glutes in Equal Measure

Whether you're sprinting around the track, tearing up the dance floor, or rushing to get errands done on a Sunday evening, the power you need to get you through it all comes from your lower body. On this episode of Good Moves, trainer Traci Copeland takes you through a 16-minute lower-body workout that will help give your calves, hamstrings, glutes, and core the strength they need to carry you through your everyday movements.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Joining a New Community

My fitness journey began when I was 62. Prior to that, I grew up as a non-athlete, sporadically becoming involved in some athletic goals, but those were more like "speed bumps" along the way of my becoming an academic. I lived overseas for some time, and while I was there, I gained weight and become what is called, "morbidly obese," well over 250 lbs, probably even around 260 lbs, wearing 3XL clothing on a regular basis for about 10 years. Then, in 2017, I suffered a "cardiac event" and survived it. In ER, the physician took my wrist, looked me intently in the eyes and said, "The Universe has just given you a gift (a second chance at life). What are you going to do with it?" That was my wake-up call, and in the years that followed, with three very special people, we worked together to get my weight down to 170. I participated in a Body Transformation Challenge, and received a gold and silver medal, lowering my weight to 160 and my bodyfat percentage to 14%.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Hello LETS DO THIS

Hello im excited to get back on track and start tracking what goes in my body. I am on a mission to loos weight the healthy way. Does anyone here do any type of long term fasting 🤔? Im trying to figure out what exercises is good when I'm doing my 3 day fast.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Exercise, diet and limited diet

I should start by confessing I have some pretty disordered thinking and body image right now. Since Christmas last year I'd lost 50lbs 🥳🥳🥳 I was thrilled! All through low carb. But I still had 20lbs to go!. Unfortunately in the last three months, I've been gaining...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Are you looking for a friendly collection of like-minded losers to support you in 2022? Come on in!

There is a group called "Lose 1 Pound a Week and Keep it Off" has been on MFP since 2016. Many members have done spectacularly well! We are opening the group to new members for 2022 a little early, so consider getting a head start on your 2022 health and fitness goals. We have members trying to lose weight as well as members maintaining their current weight. It's friendly and respectful place.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Hello everyone just getting started

Hello I'm Carol, I'm a 49 year old with new health issues. Dr suggested I try giving this app another change. Being that I'm back up to 200 pounds an pre diabetic, instable blood pressure with heart arrhythmia. It's a must do. I also already suffer from chronic kidney issues.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Struggling with weight loss

I used to weigh 115kg and have lost ~35kg of weight. I did this through a calorie defecit, strength training and walking loads. Recently, I have been struggling so much with my weight loss. I’ve lost so much weight but I still have a fatty appearance. I still feel fat and it sucks.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

10 pounds in 10 weeks

I’m going away the end of February and would like to drop 10 by then. Looking for some motivation and support. My Ultimate weight loss is 40 but going on mini goals for now.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

The Covid gain

I'm back after a long time. Gained much of my weight back during this Covid thing, staying inside, not wanting to go out. Now I'm trying to get my diabetes back in control and lose again. I'd like some friends for encouragement. callsitlikeiseeit Posts: 8,475 Member. With recent changes to...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Losing weight but not belly fat

I have lost about 45lbs in 9 months. I started just above 200lbs and now I’m at 155lbs.( I’m 5’5 btw) while I do see a difference in my stomach area, I still have a lot of fat around my waist. I know I can not spot reduce fat but my stomach was the main area I wanted to lose and it is so discouraging. Could it be that I’m losing muscle and water weight instead of fat? I eat 1200-1500 cals a day.
WEIGHT LOSS
ABC Action News

DermTech is helping to transform dermatology

One in every five Americans develop skin cancer by the age of 70, and every hour of every day, one American dies from melanoma. When detected early, melanoma has a five-year survival rate of 99%, but it drops to 27% once it spreads distantly. DermTech is helping to transform dermatology...
SKIN CARE
myfitnesspal.com

Workout Routine - Opinions wanted

I posted in the Fitness and Exercise category, but am re-posting here as was suggested by another user. I didn't really get any responses and would really like some feedback. I am trying to put together a workout routine. I have a Gold's Gym Home Gym and a set of resistance cables. Below is a picture of the list of exercises I have come up with. Should I add/replace/take out any. Please don't pay attention the sets/reps that I have written in. If you have sets/reps recommendations, that would be great, too.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Good morning..new here

This is my first experience on here. For me personally, if I start feeling snacky at night, I usually opt for:. -drink a zero cal beverage (eg, water flavored with Mio) Well, it's probably going to depend on what the reason is for the cravings. Some ideas:. - it could...
LIFESTYLE

