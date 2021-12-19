Donnie Johnson’s Johnston County 10-point buck

It was Dec. 7, during the very last phase of the rut. With most does already bred, and most bucks exhausted from chasing does, Vincent Clark climbed into a shooting house in Avery County, North Carolina. It was a cold day and Clark was huddled in the blind overlooking a small food plot on private land surrounded by mountains accessible to public hunting. About 5 p.m. he looked up and a great buck was standing near the food plot edge at 100 yards. It wasn’t the buck Clark was expecting, but he recognized the massive whitetail from trail cam photos and shed antlers of the deer. Clark opened a window of his blind, brought up his 7mm Magnum Remington bolt-action rifle, steadied his aim, and fired. The buck ran a short distance and fell dead.

