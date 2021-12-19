ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Donnie Johnson’s Johnston County 10-point buck

By Field Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn November 13, 2021, at 4:43pm, hunter Donnie Johnson shot a monstrous Johnston County 10 point buck. The deer was scored by a taxidermist at 164 1/2”. The deer showed up on camera on November 7th during the...

Newland, N.C. hunter kills 23-point hammer

Buck was checking scrape lines when hunter spotted it. Vincent Clark of Newland, N.C. killed a 23-point hammer of a buck in Avery County on Dec. 7, 2021. He hasn’t had the buck scored yet, but it is sure to be one for the state’s record list. Aside from having 23 points, the deer’s rack was massive throughout.
NEWLAND, NC
West Virginia Deer Hunter Arrows 200-Inch Buck That’s Almost a State Record

The rain and wind was howling, when Josh Carter, 29, checked his remote cellphone trail camera Halloween morning for pictures to see if any deer had come near his treestand. It was 5:30 a.m. and Carter was a bit dubious about heading out to bowhunt in such poor weather…until he looked at two remote camera photos of a massive buck he’d never seen. He gathered gear and headed to the woods, climbing up into a fixed-position treestand about 8 a.m. The stand has been a productive spot on an oak ridge flat. Carter had not hunted it this season, but his father-in-law, Brad Butcher, arrowed a 10-pointer there in 2020.
ANIMALS
North Carolina Mountain Buck Could Be the New State Non-Typical Record

It was Dec. 7, during the very last phase of the rut. With most does already bred, and most bucks exhausted from chasing does, Vincent Clark climbed into a shooting house in Avery County, North Carolina. It was a cold day and Clark was huddled in the blind overlooking a small food plot on private land surrounded by mountains accessible to public hunting. About 5 p.m. he looked up and a great buck was standing near the food plot edge at 100 yards. It wasn’t the buck Clark was expecting, but he recognized the massive whitetail from trail cam photos and shed antlers of the deer. Clark opened a window of his blind, brought up his 7mm Magnum Remington bolt-action rifle, steadied his aim, and fired. The buck ran a short distance and fell dead.
ANIMALS
Chesterfield County hunter kills palmated 13-point buck

Justin Robertson of Cheraw, S.C. killed a palmated 13-point buck in Chesterfield County on Dec. 11, 2021. The deer would have been a 14-pointer but the massive rack had one broken tine. The buck has been green-scored at 169 2/8 inches. Robertson had never seen the deer before, and he...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
Josh Matthews’ Thanksgiving 17-point buck

This journey began October 10th at 5am. I named this deer Big Al short for Alan Jackson because he came in at 5 o’clock (“It’s five O’clock somewhere”), while I was sitting at the airport in Orlando Florida thrilled to have a buck of this class on my cell camera; I couldn’t wait to get home.
ORLANDO, FL
Terry Quick’s 10-point buck

I was given permission to hunt a tract of land in Moore County late 2020 deer season from my employer. Being new to the area, I spent the last part of 2020 getting to know the area and the tract. Early fall of 2021 I went out and set up a stand on both side of the road on this particular tract along with trail cameras to monitor activity.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Monster 17-point buck was a team effort

It took three hunters to bring down a 17-point buck in the Ely area on the last weekend of the firearms deer season. The buck ended up taking top prize in the United Way of NE MN’s Big Buck Contest. Dean DeBeltz said he was hunting with daughter Carena...
ELY, MN
Phillip McBryde’s 8-point buck

Hunting all season, I’ve watched deer of all sorts of caliber. I watched plenty of small bucks, waiting for a shooter. I even watched them chase in the briar patches and couldn’t get a shot. Then on Nov. 26, I decided I’d become part of the briar patch...
ANIMALS
Sixth Time’s the Charm: Texas State Trooper Arrows Possible County-Record Buck

Tarif Alkhatib is a Texas State Trooper who identifies first and foremost as a dyed-in-the-wool bowhunter. Alkhatib says he’s tagged more than 10 wall-hangers over the last 12 or so years that he’s hunted around home—and that the huge buck he killed on Dec. 8 beats them all. It is one of the most impressive deer arrowed in the state of Texas this season, and the buck could very well beat the current Grayson County record for a typical whitetail.
TEXAS STATE

