My Take: Cardinals Not a Playoff Team

By Howard Balzer
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 5 days ago

It’s one thing to lose a game to a team that was 1-11-1 after 14 weeks of the NFL season.

It’s another thing to lose like this.

A Cardinals team that has hammered home the mantra of going 1-0 every week is now only 1-0 three times in the last seven games.

After the game’s end, FOX analyst Aqib Talib mentioned it would be a “long plane ride home” for the Cardinals.

Well, at least they were doing it in “maximum comfort” in the new plane the organization bought and used for the first time this weekend.

The club announced Friday the purchase of a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft of which owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement, “It is a major undertaking every time we travel for a game. This aircraft will not only provide major convenience but also maximum comfort for our players when getting them to and from road games. Every NFL team is looking for advantages wherever possible and we think this will certainly provide one.”

Well, it sure didn’t help Sunday, as the Cardinals lost 30-12 and failed to clinch a playoff spot for the second consecutive week. They still can back into the postseason with a variety of combinations from other teams that include games being played Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

However, the reality is that this team currently does not look like a playoff team.

At the end of a mind-numbing first half, the Cardinals had been outgained 238-84, were 1-for-5 on third down to Detroit’s 4-for-8, had five first downs to 14 for the Lions and were averaging 3.7 yards per play.

They had 13 yards rushing on six attempts to Detroit’s 74, which included 59 on his way to 112 for running back Craig Reynolds. He was elevated to the roster Saturday as a COVID-19 replacement.

When quarterback Colt McCoy mercifully replaced Kyler Murray for the final possession of the game, it fittingly ended with a failed red-zone trip. As meaningless as it was, it made the Cardinals 0-for-4 in the game, scoring only two field goals.

How pathetic was the production in the red zone? Let’s count the ways:

Second quarter: Entered the red zone at the 6-yard line. Four plays totaled three yards and Murray was 2-for-3 for three yards including a fourth-down incompletion.

It could be argued that head coach Kliff Kingsbury should have settled for a field goal there to come away with points while trailing 17-0. Prior to going nowhere on three previous possessions (13 plays, 27 yards), the offense had shown its first life on the day moving 55 yards on four plays.

However, would it have mattered? Probably not.

Third quarter: Entered the red zone at the 18 after gaining 57 yards. However, four plays netted seven yards and Murray was 0-for-1. Matt Prater kicked a 29-yard field goal.

Third quarter: Entered the red zone at the 10 after moving 73 yards, but had minus-1 yard on three plays including an early snap that lost four yards. Prater kicked another 29-yard field goal.

Fourth quarter: Entered the red zone at the 17 and the game ended on a fourth-and-2 scramble by McCoy for three yards. Four plays totaled 11 yards and McCoy was 1-for-3 for eight yards.

In those four red-zone possessions, the Cardinals gained 20 yards on 15 plays and Murray was 2-for-6 for three yards. Prior to the last trip, 11 red-zone plays totaled nine yards.

The offense was just as futile on two other possessions in Detroit territory that didn’t advance inside the 20.

One began at the Lions’ 41-yard line after a failed onside kick following Detroit’s game-opening field goal. Three plays totaled five yards and there was a false start.

On the other, in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals drove from their 31 to the Detroit 34, but four plays totaled four yards and Murray was 0-for-3.

We won’t begin to dissect the defense here, a group that allowed 7.6 yards per play.

Three weeks ago, the local debate was whether fans should favor Green Bay or the Rams to win because no one wanted the Cardinals to travel to Lambeau Field for the conference championship game if they failed to be the first seed. That looks like a pipe dream now.

After Monday night’s loss at home, Kingsbury half-joked he would be OK with losing if it meant going on the road in the playoffs where the Cardinals were 7-0. However, he then acknowledged it’s important to be playing good football entering the post-season. There wasn’t anywhere close to good football Sunday, at least on the Arizona side.

After Sunday’s desultory performance, nothing is assured, even a playoff spot. Even if they make it, at this point, it’s difficult to envision that going well, whether it’s on the road or at home.

That is, unless something drastically changes, beginning on Christmas Day against Indianapolis.

After all, can anyone envision the defense finding a way to contain Colts running back Jonathan Taylor after another short week?

It’s time for the great leadership and character we’ve been told exists in the locker room to assert itself.

The clock is ticking with three games remaining in the regular season.

