It seemed to be going that way, but Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell basically confirmed Jared Goff will not play Sunday against the Falcons. Even as a vaccinated player and with the NFL changing COVID protocols for said players, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was up against the clock to get cleared to play on Sunday. On Friday morning, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Goff is “highly unlikely” to play against the Atlanta Falcons. He did not clear virus protocols on Friday morning.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO