Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny responds to terrible movie take by DeeJay Dallas

 5 days ago
It’s a quiet Sunday for Seahawks fans thanks to the NFL’s decision to move this week’s game back until Tuesday. We have spent the day watching football and scrolling Twitter searching for jokes we can’t repeat. That’s where Seattle RB/KR DeeJay Dallas caught our attention.

Dallas shared this whopper of a bad take on movies, claiming that the Transformers series is “highkey” better than the Avengers.

Yikes.

At least one Seahawks running back knows better. Rashad Penny responded with an appropriate reaction.

Penny is coming off a career-best game against the Texans, totaling 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Despite numerous injuries at the position, Dallas has mostly been relegated to special teams duties this season. He’s posted 637 yards on 28 kickoff returns and 80 yards on 19 carries.

Heading into Tuesday’s game against LA, Penny is expected to continue starting at running back – especially as Alex Collins is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

