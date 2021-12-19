Seahawks CB D.J. Reed shares reaction to getting placed on COVID-19 list

The Seahawks are getting the shaft. The COVID-19 outbreaks on the Rams, Browns and Washington put the NFL in a difficult position this week, but there’s no question that Seattle, Las Vegas and Philadelphia are suffering through no fault of their own.

Not only will the NFL not push back the Seahawks’ Week 16 game against the Bears. Now, Seattle is going through a COVID-19 outbreak of its own. Today, six players were placed on the reserve list, bringing the team’s total to eight. The most notable of the names was cornerback D.J. Reed, who shared this reaction to the news on Twitter.

The Seahawks secondary has done an excellent job so far of competing despite season-ending injuries to Tre Brown and Jamal Adams. Very few teams are four-deep at cornerback, though and Reed’s play on the right side has been outstanding since Week 5.

If Reed can’t go against the Rams, it will be a massive blow for Seattle’s defense. Heading into Week 15, Reed has allowed just an 83.8 passer rating in coverage. He also has the highest PFF run defense grade on the team.