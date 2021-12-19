ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks CB D.J. Reed shares reaction to getting placed on COVID-19 list

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROHBC_0dRHaxjj00

The Seahawks are getting the shaft. The COVID-19 outbreaks on the Rams, Browns and Washington put the NFL in a difficult position this week, but there’s no question that Seattle, Las Vegas and Philadelphia are suffering through no fault of their own.

Not only will the NFL not push back the Seahawks’ Week 16 game against the Bears. Now, Seattle is going through a COVID-19 outbreak of its own. Today, six players were placed on the reserve list, bringing the team’s total to eight. The most notable of the names was cornerback D.J. Reed, who shared this reaction to the news on Twitter.

The Seahawks secondary has done an excellent job so far of competing despite season-ending injuries to Tre Brown and Jamal Adams. Very few teams are four-deep at cornerback, though and Reed’s play on the right side has been outstanding since Week 5.

If Reed can’t go against the Rams, it will be a massive blow for Seattle’s defense. Heading into Week 15, Reed has allowed just an 83.8 passer rating in coverage. He also has the highest PFF run defense grade on the team.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Field Gulls

The Seahawks’ playoff hopes are over, unless...

Y’all know that I came into this season with the mantra that pessimism sucks and optimism is better (or however the heck I phrased that line a few months back) but, DAMN, has this season been brutal. B-R-U-T-A-L. Fear not though, I’m still optimistic that Seattle will make the...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Announce New Decision On WR Tyler Lockett

The COVID-19 news out of the NFL has mostly been on the negative side for the past week, as the virus continues to affect the league and its players. But on Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were able to receive a positive health update regarding wide receiver Tyler Lockett. According...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Covid#Bears#American Football#Cb#The Rams Browns
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears travel to play the Seattle Seahawks, including Robert Quinn’s hunt for a franchise record, Nick Foles’ 1st start in more than a year — plus our Week 16 predictions

The Chicago Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Seattle Seahawks are nearing that fate too. So when the teams meet Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, players will have to find other sources of motivation. For the Bears, that includes hunting milestones, gaining experience and maintaining pride. As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game. Chicago Bears ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spokesman-Review

Seahawks place TE Will Dissly on the COVID-19 reserve; RB Alex Collins comes off list

SEATTLE – The Seahawks had one player, running back Alex Collins, come off the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday while another went on – tight end Will Dissly. That leaves seven Seattle players who are on the team’s 53-man roster on the list – Dissly, receiver Tyler Lockett, running back Travis Homer, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, offensive lineman Brandon Shell, cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive end Kerry Hyder, Jr.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyzing Bears' final injury report for Week 16 against Seahawks

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, where there’s plenty to dissect. There are still a handful of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and some key contributors sidelined with injuries, including quarterback Justin Fields, which could make it a frustrating game against the Seahawks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy