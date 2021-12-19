ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Prepare for Invasion at Countdown NYE 2021

By Gustavo Cristobal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for the most poppin’ intergalactic party of the year?! Listen to our playlist ahead of the Countdown NYE invasion!. Since its emergence in 2014, Countdown NYE has become one of Insomniac’s staple festivals to occur every year in Southern California to celebrate the end of the year and...

Insomniac Releases Lineup for Crush SF 2022

Crush SF returns to the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium this February with Jai Wolf, Boombox Cartel, SIDEPIECE, Moore Kismet, and more. Are you ready to feel the love with your special someone while dancing the night away to some sensational tunes? If so, you’re in luck because Insomniac Events just announced the return of Crush SF. While the latest iteration of this Valentine’s Day-themed affair took place this past August, the upcoming edition will see it return to its usual dates surrounding the holiday itself. Mark your calendars for February 11-12, because that’s when the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium will be booming with beats from some of the scene’s finest.
Body Language Reveals Initial Lineup for Debut Edition in AZ

Relentless Beats and RBDeep are bringing Adam Beyer, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox, Kaskade, and more to Arizona for the debut edition of Body Language. Looking for a fresh festival to help shake off the winter chill and get your body back to moving to the beat this coming March? Your hunt may be over as today, Relentless Beats and RBDeep announced the latest festival to touch down in Arizona – Body Language. Set to take place on March 4-6 at the Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, this three-day affair is centered on the sounds of house and techno, and intends to give it a new home in the region.
Seven Lions Collaborates with ATLYS on Orchestral Album ‘Opus’

Seven Lions’ biggest hits are re-imagined through a classical lens with all-female string quartet ATLYS for Opus, his first fully acoustic album. Beloved genre-transcending artist Seven Lions continues to blow his fans away with new ideas and concepts. From creating his very own label, Ophelia Records, to reinventing his classic melodic dubstep tracks into old-school trance treats on his 1999 EP, he’s constantly pushed the boundaries of his sound and that of others. Now, Seven Lions has reimagined some of his greatest works with the release of his latest album, Opus.
Monstercat Releases Their ‘Best of 2021’ Compilation

Monstercat looked to their community to vote on the 40 best tracks that graced the imprint over the course of 2021 for their latest compilation. Monstercat is celebrating a decade of riveting music and iconic releases as 2021 comes to a close. Since being founded, they have become one of the most influential record labels in the electronic music scene with a plethora of artists signed to the imprint, along with stage takeovers and standalone events as well. Beyond that, the Monstercat brand has spread to the realm of video games and more – and it’s clear they’re not planning to stop on their path of global domination anytime soon.
Deadmau5
Kayzo
Afrojack
Tomorrowland’s One World Radio to Host 24-Hour New Year’s Eve Celebration

Tomorrowland is helping everyone get to grooving on New Year’s Eve with a 24-hour Broadcast of One World Radio. As many around the world continue to finalize their plans for New Year’s Eve, Tomorrowland has looked to throw a party of their own. This year, the renowned festival looks to the digital realm to unite dance music lovers from around the planet once again as One World Radio will broadcast a 24-hour-long live celebration.
Explore the Mind of Parnassvs and Get a Taste of His Sound

Manilla-based artist Parnassvs swung by to chat about his recent tune “Mistral” on Grotesque and spun up a mix to get you moving!. Originally from San Francisco but now residing in Manilla, Angelo del Carmen is an artist with a deep history in the scene that dates back to 2003. While he’s released under different aliases over the years and has been affiliated with an array of different brands, more recently he’s reemerged with two new aliases for dance music lovers to feast their ears on. As Luis del Carmen, he dominates speakers with the sound of techno, while under the Parnassvs moniker he energizes souls with stunning trance tunes.
Kiz Pattison and The Stupid Experts Release ‘Back to Back’ EP

UK-based DJ and producer Kiz Pattison teams up with The Stupid Experts to release the two-track Back to Back EP on Balance Music. Over the past decade, Kiz Pattison has graced the dance music scene with some surreal releases in the realms of progressive, melodic house, and techno. Tracks like “Beam Of Light” and “The Key” with Micah Paul Lukasewich have only further showcased the unique style of this UK-based producer as he graced labels such as Selador, JourneyDeep, and Renaissance Recordings. Now, he’s teamed up with Scottish duo The Stupid Experts, who’ve also made a name for themselves in the progressive realm, for the release of the two-track Back to Back EP.
Dim Mak Drops the 2021 Edition of Greatest Hits: Remixes

Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records rounds off the year by releasing their annual compilation of remix highlights from the label. Every year since 2011, Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records has released a compilation chronicling the label’s greatest songs of the year. While the first iteration of the compilation featured both original productions and remixes, it later evolved to become two separate albums, fully highlighting what artists have brought to the table over the year in either realm.
Heard Right and Furcloud Continue Their ‘Rise’ to the Top

Purified Records marks the final release of the year by looking to two rising artists in the melodic realm, Heard Right and Furcloud. As the sound of melodic house continues to blossom, Nora En Pure and her imprint, Purified Records, have firmly stood at the forefront. The label has played host to countless artists over the past few years, many of which are fresh faces in the scene who have swept listeners off their feet and whisked them away to their immersive soundscapes. Carrying on with that tradition in full, Purified Records has now unveiled its final release of the year and selected Heard Right and Furcloud to help everyone Rise into 2022.
Carl Cox Announces Two-Night Takeover at Avant Gardner

Carl Cox is bringing his Invites and House Sessions showcases to Brooklyn’s Avant Gardner in March of 2022. Legendary artist Carl Cox is gracing the US with his presence once again in 2022 and just recently announced a massive, two-night run in Brooklyn at the renowned Avant Gardner. These won’t be your run-of-the-mill shows from the iconic DJ either as Saturday, March 19 will see the Carl Cox Invites showcase arrive at the venue while Sunday, March 20 is set to bring the Carl Cox House Sessions concept front and center.
sidestagemagazine.com

The Pretty Reckless Release “Death By Rock And Roll” Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS RELEASE COMMENTARY EDITION OF DEATH BY ROCK AND ROLL. THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here.
Vulture

TikTok Is Watching Tracy Joseph’s Every Move

Many of Tracy Joseph’s viral TikToks start with her shaking her index finger at the camera, as if to say, Wait a second. I might be onto something here. Since the 20-year-old often posts her first or second take, when she starts dancing, it’s like she’s reacting to her choreography right alongside her viewers. She often laughs or claps a hand over her mouth after she hits her last move. Then, she’ll post the footage without editing it or even choosing a thumbnail (which means half her feed looks like close-ups of sweatshirts). Her account, @tracy.oj, comes across as a celebration of spontaneous creation. “I just post freely,” she told Vulture during a November video call. “Whenever I want to, whatever I want to, however I want to do it.”
