Public Health

Health officials warn of winter Covid surge as omicron spreads

NBC News
 5 days ago

Health officials say the winter surge has arrived and infections will...

www.nbcnews.com

healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Omicron Is More Dangerous Than Delta, Experts Warn

There’s a new covid variant on the loose and it’s called Omicron. Experts are currently investigating whether mutations are making the variant more infectious or evading immune response. The Wall Street Journal just noted that the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant was recently identified in South Africa. It seems that this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGNO

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

"All of us have a date with omicron," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. "If you're going to interact with society, if you're going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated."
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Omicron
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

West Virginia officials warn of oncoming surge of Delta, Omicron virus cases

West Virginia is looking “right in the face of another surge,” state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Tuesday. Marsh said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing all the signs are pointing in that direction, and the surge will initially be the Delta variant and then it is “very likely to be followed by the Omicron variant.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

‘Extremely Concerned’: Mountain County Health Leaders Warn Of Extreme COVID Surge

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– In the middle of December, Summit and Clear Creek counties case rates for COVID-19 weren’t where health leaders would have liked, but were at least trending downward, if ever so slightly. Not anymore. (credit: CBS) “That is literally changing as we speak,” Timothy Ryan, Director of public health for Clear Creek County explained. “Omicron is alive and well and the numbers are going through the roof, both in Summit and Eagle counties.” Ryan says even if the variant of the virus has not been officially identified, the spiking case rates have the signature of the faster spreading virus....
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Health

A US Cruise Ship Had a COVID Outbreak Even Though Full Vaccination Was Required—Here's What You Should Know

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that disembarked in New Orleans on Sunday has reported 17 cases of COVID-19 among passengers and crew members. The positive cases include one probable case of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a crew member, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health. The Norwegian Breakaway left New Orleans on November 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico on its voyage before returning to New Orleans on December 5, the health agency said. There were more than 3,200 people on board.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is A Public Health Issue’: Minnesota Hospitals Postpone Nonessential Surgeries Amid COVID Surge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota hospitals continue to be crunched for space. Hospitals are out of rooms and other health emergencies have been put on hold. The latest map shows 81% of adult ICU beds across the state are full, with very few beds available at all. A trip to the mailbox for Lori Jergensen on Dec.11 ended in a fresh pile of snow and a snapped ankle. “Next thing I know I’m down. My right leg went out from under me and I ended up in a sitting position on the ground,” Jergensen said. A lateral break with fractures on both sides required surgery...
MINNESOTA STATE
Live 95.9

Recall On Certain Deodorants Due To Cancer Risk, Check The List

I hate to say this but if you're a user of spray-on deodorant, it might be better to just stink today...Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several of its aerosol sprays after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some of its products. According to a statement issued by the U.S....
CANCER

