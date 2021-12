FORT WORTH, Texas — It was all too perfect. Brady Cook, the charismatic, local kid who grew up a die-hard fan of Missouri, who dreamed of someday playing for his favorite team, jogged onto the field with 2:44 left in the Armed Forces Bowl down by five points in his first collegiate start. Cook had spent the past two years waiting — sometimes patiently, sometimes with frustration — to get his shot.

