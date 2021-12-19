ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

No. 17 Texas takes down Stanford 60-53 in Las Vegas

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
It is better to win ugly than to lose pretty and that is exactly what Texas did on Sunday against the Stanford Cardinal.

For the first 17 minutes of the game, the Longhorns and Cardinal showed very little separation. Texas then put their foot on the gas to close out the half up 34-27.

The Horns kept that momentum and came out of halftime firing. Texas took advantage of a few turnovers to go on a 13-0 run, taking a commanding lead into the 10-minute mark.

Stanford clawed back into the game as Texas went on a six-minute scoring drought.

Texas held on to win 60-53 despite the late surge from Stanford.

The story of the game was the turnovers. Texas played aggressively on defense and it showed as they forced 22 Standford turnovers. While the Texas guards did not light it up in the box score, they did a good job of playing clean basketball and limiting turnovers of their own.

Key stats:

  • G Andrew Jones: 13 points, four rebounds
  • F Timmy Allen: 11 points, five rebounds and three steals
  • F Dylan Disu: 11 points, four rebounds
  • Team: 22 forced turnovers

Texas will have two more games before entering Big 12 conference play against West Virginia on New Years Day.

