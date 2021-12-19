ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Sens. Warren, Booker test positive for COVID-19

By Michael Lee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Sunday announced they both tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing mild symptoms. In the statement posted to Twitter, Sen. Booker said that he has received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine and has received the booster shot. He first began...

Fox News

Politico raises eyebrows with evidence-free claim Kamala Harris is victim of coordinated Hispanic radio attack

Politco raised eyebrows Tuesday with a heavily criticized report that Vice President Kamala Harris is the victim of a coordinated attack to ruin her reputation among listeners of Hispanic radio in South Florida. The story, "Democrats riled by Spanish-language radio attacks on Kamala Harris," by Christopher Cadelago and Eugene Daniels...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
U.S. POLITICS
Anthony Fauci
Cory Booker
Elizabeth Warren
The Independent

Covid news - live: Kamala Harris tests negative after exposure as UK records 106,000 new cases

US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative of Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test and a PCR test, her spokesperson said on Wednesday. Ms Harris came in contact with a staffer who tested positive for Covid. The vice president will be tested again on Friday and Monday and will “continue with her daily schedule,” including departing for Los Angeles on Wednesday evening for a stay through the new year, spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement. Meanwhile, the US supreme court has agreed to take up challenges to the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandates for businesses and healthcare workers. The arguments will be held next month. Earlier, the UK reported a further 106,122 Covid-19 cases — a new one-day record and the first time daily reported cases have risen above 100,000.The government also said 140 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.The first six-figure total came just hours after experts said children aged five to 11 who are in a clinical risk group or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed, should be offered a Covid vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Psaki doesn't deny White House COVID-19 outbreak

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday did not deny that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the White House, saying breakthrough cases are to be expected even though Biden's staff is "99%" vaccinated. During her daily press briefing, Psaki was asked whether there is currently a coronavirus outbreak...
POTUS
The Independent

Twitter blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing Covid and polio vaccines

Twitter users are seething after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene used her Twitter account to once again cast doubt on Covid-19 vaccines.“How many breakthrough cases of polio are there?” the Republican congresswoman tweeted sarcastically. Below her question, she posted an image of Senator Cory Booker, who recently became one of the many Americans to contract a mild case of Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.Ms Greene appeared to be implying that the Covid shots are not as effective as the vaccine for poliomyelitis, a disease that was eradicated from the United States after decades of inoculations.But as many readers pointed out,...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Denver

Congressman Jason Crow Announces Breakthrough Case Of COVID-19

(CBS4) — The Office of Congressman Jason Crow confirmed he recently tested positive for COVID-19, following an official trip to Ukraine. Rep. Crow said he is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms. Rep. Jason Crow (credit: CBS) “I just returned from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine and tested positive for a breakthrough COVID infection,” Rep. Crow said in a statement released Sunday. Crow represents Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District. “I’m thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms (the vaccine is safe and effective),” he stated. “Everyone eligible should get vaccinated and boosted to help prevent major illness and protect the wider community,” Crow added. He also said he will continue to push for “affordable access to rapid, reliable testing for all Americans.” Officials say Crow is now quarantining at home. Crow was among three Democratic members of Congress who announced Sunday that they have breakthrough coronavirus infections. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey shared that they had tested positive for COVID-19 via tweets from their official accounts. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)  
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
CNN

Analysis: Biden calls out anti-vax liars for promoting 'dangerous misinformation.' But don't expect anything to change

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. When President Joe Biden stood in the State Dining Room on Tuesday to deliver a nationally televised address on the Omicron variant, he spoke to two groups of Americans: the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. But Biden also delivered a brief (and blunt) message to a third group of Americans: those who are profiting by promoting lies about the pandemic and vaccines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox35orlando.com

Florida judge latest to block Biden contractor vaccine rule

A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday blocked President Joe Biden’s requirement for federal contractors to receive coronavirus vaccines, adding to a series of legal setbacks for the mandate. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday wrote that Florida’s lawsuit against the rule demonstrated a "substantial likelihood" that the White House...
FLORIDA STATE

